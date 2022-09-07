Wellington's Mt Victoria bus tunnel reopens after branches damage bus

The Mt Victoria Bus tunnel is inspected by council workers on Wednesday. The tunnel reopened about 12.25pm.

Wellington’s Mt Victoria Bus tunnel has been reopened after falling branches damaged a bus and closed the tunnel on Tuesday.

On Wednesday Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the tunnel had reopened about 12.25pm and he expected services would return to normal quickly.

MacLean said he couldn’t rule out the possibility that the branches that damaged the bus and may have been thrown from above.

“Our arborists have done a bit of tree trimming but it’s not obvious that any pre-existing parts of trees had come down in the area,” MacLean said.

READ MORE:

* Wellington considers its transport future: Is light rail the way?

* Wellington Mayor Justin Lester called out for 'backflip' over stance on transport plans

* Mt Victoria tunnel reopens following crash



No one was injured when an eastbound bus was struck and damaged by falling branches at the Pirie St entrance to the tunnel late on Tuesday afternoon but the incident forced the closure of the tunnel until the area was made safe.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Buses to and from the eastern suburbs using the main Mt Victoria Tunnel on Wednesday morning.

Bus commuters travelling to and from Wellington’s eastern suburbs were diverted via the Mt Victoria traffic tunnel on Wednesday morning.

Metlink/Supplied Bus detour stops after the Mt Victoria bus tunnel was closed.

The affected bus routes were AX, 2, 12e, 30x, 31x and 36.