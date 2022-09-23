Foreign Ministry's handling of complaint left woman 'isolated, silenced and disempowered', review finds

The Foreign Ministry’s handling of a complaint about inappropriate conduct was not complainant-centred, an independent review has found.

The Foreign Ministry’s handling of a complaint about inappropriate conduct was not complainant-centred, and its focus on protecting the man’s reputation and its own interests meant the woman was “isolated, silenced and disempowered”, an independent review has found.

The review, which was carried out by employment lawyer Steph Dyhrberg, comes after a junior staff member claimed a senior staff member behaved inappropriately towards her during a work trip last year.

The alleged incident took place during a social event in July 2021, where the woman alleged the man made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature and touched her without her consent. The man denies touching the woman.

The man resigned from the ministry after the investigation concluded. The investigation subsequently found his actions amounted to serious misconduct.

But the survivor was unhappy with how she was treated throughout the process, which led to the ministry commissioning the independent review.

Woman was ‘isolated, silenced and disempowered’ by process

In a summary of the review’s findings, Dyhrberg said that, although largely consistent with its internal policies and common HR practice, the ministry’s approach to the complaint and the independent investigation were not complainant-centred or best practice.

“Confidentiality and anonymity were enforced to the point the woman was isolated, silenced and disempowered,” Dyhrberg wrote in the summary.

Assumptions were made about what was in the woman’s interests and what she wanted, and the woman was not always listened to. The review found even when the ministry did consult her, it was meaningless because no changes were made based on her feedback.

Ross Giblin Wellington lawyer Steph Dyhrberg’s review was unequivocal in its criticism of the ministry’s processes and approach that prioritised the man and its own interests over the survivor’s.

The review’s findings repeatedly pointed to the ministry’s lack of knowledge and understanding of best practice around how to avoid further harm and traumatisation.

And it articulated wider issues arising from reputational risk management and legal advice given to large organisations like government agencies.

Dyhrberg said the ministry’s approach was well-intentioned and people were alert to the fact the complainant should be supported and her voice heard.

Many of the actions she criticised were based on policy, standard HR or government agency practice and legal advice, including assessments of how to mitigate perceived risks to the ministry.

Ross Giblin An independent review has found the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not follow best practice when dealing with a complaint of alleged sexual harassment.

“It must be remembered that legal advice is just that: advice. The decisions and legal responsibilities of good faith and ensuring a safe and healthy workplace are those of the employer,” she said.

“In this case, the way the ministry chose to do things resulted in the complainant’s feelings of being objectified and traumatised, adverse publicity for the ministry, and this review.”

‘Deep and wide’ culture work needed

Changing the ministry’s approach to preventing and addressing sexual harm would require top-down education and training, Dyhrberg said.

Much more work needed to be done at the start of the process to assure people coming forward that they were doing the right thing by speaking up, and that they would be supported, as opposed to judged, punished or disadvantaged for making a good faith complaint.

There also needed to be greater recognition of the power imbalances in workplaces, especially those with rigid hierarchies and/or gender imbalances.

Deep and wide culture work was required to ensure senior leaders and managers modelled appropriate conduct. And organisations needed to show there would be accountability for unacceptable conduct, “no matter who you are and how important you may be”.

Dyhrberg said doing better by supporting and empowering complainants, rather than re-traumatising them, required far greater recognition of the enormity of the challenges for anyone who had experienced sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Education is needed to bust myths about who can be a harasser, who can experience harassment, how they may react and that there is no such thing as a ‘perfect’ victim,” she wrote.

The ministry, as with all workplaces, also needed to have clear conversations and review policies about alcohol and social functions associated with work.

Alcohol was not the cause of sexual harm, and it was not an excuse for misconduct. But the risks, particularly to young people, in social contexts where there was a lot of drinking were well known, she said.

Good intentions, problematic views

Dyhrberg said everyone involved in the review process had a genuine desire to make positive improvements, and there was real regret about the impact of the process on the woman.

However, she noted the ministry’s HR department held some unhelpful views about confidentiality, control, the role of a support person and how a complainant should participate.

“The woman’s experience was far from uncommon in this country and others. In some respects, this process was ‘better’ than in many cases. But it was not the best it could be and it caused the complainant harm.”

Dyhrberg thanked the woman who made the complaint.

“She is, like all the junior ministry staff I have ever known, smart, loyal, hardworking and ambitious. She is also courageous and resilient,” Dyhrberg wrote. “The complainant and her peers are recruited because they are of a very high calibre. They deserve the best working environment, in which they can thrive and be safe.”

Ministry accepts findings

In response to the review’s findings, which the ministry received last month, chief executive Chris Seed publicly apologised to the woman. This followed a previous private apology.

He acknowledged the experience was not the best it should have been and that added to the harm already caused.

“First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge that at the centre of this process is one of our colleagues,” he said, adding that sharing her views, experience and feedback took courage.

Seed said he accepted the review’s finding that the process was not complainant-centred, and did not adequately respect and prioritise her interests and welfare, which caused her harm.

While it was not the ministry’s intention to prioritise the respondent’s reputation and its own interests, Seed said he acknowledged this was how it came across, and that it had a negative impact.

KEVIN STENT Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade chief executive Chris Seed says he’s committed to improving the ministry’s culture and processes.

“Our commitment is to learn from this feedback and implement changes so that any future complainants have the support they require and deserve,” he said in a written statement.

“It’s important to me that our processes encourage and support those who have experienced unacceptable behaviour in the workplace to come forward.”

Ahead of the review, the ministry had been working on improving its workplace culture, which included creating the Speak Up Safely programme for those who wished to report potentially harmful behaviour, like bullying or sexual harm.

However, the review found the steps taken so far had not been adequate. The processes and systems were difficult to navigate, information was only produced in English, and it relied on people making disclosures to internal staff, including managers.

‘Culture change doesn’t happen overnight’

Seed set out a list of nine actions the ministry was undertaking in response to the review's findings.

These included improving the Speak Up Safely programme to make it easier to navigate and a channel for laying complaints with an external provider. Ministry HR and leadership staff would also be undertaking professional development regarding best practice processes and how to support and communicate with complainants.

Meanwhile, the ministry had established an internal group tasked with consulting on workplace culture initiatives like refreshing the code of conduct. Members of the Frontrunners group would also be responsible for supporting, promoting and raising awareness of workplace culture in their teams and groups.

Seed said the changes to achieve what Dyhrberg referred to as “a new paradigm” would be carried out in a timely way.

“This work also has my close personal attention,” he said.

The summary of the report findings was sent to ministry staff on Thursday afternoon. And in an internal email sent last week, Seed pre-empted the release of the review.

“A change of culture doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen because of one person, it’s a joint effort,” he said.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she was pleased the ministry’s leadership team was committed to improving its processes.

“I cannot comment on individual employment matters, apart from saying I know that the ministry’s chief executive has apologised to the complainant for the incident. This was appropriate,” Mahuta said in a statement.

“It is important that all staff, no matter where they work in the organisation, have the ability to raise concerns and reach out for support, and know that they have a safe working environment where they can succeed and grow in their chosen career.”