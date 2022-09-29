Fluoride back in Wellington's drinking water after six years of patchy treatment

For the first time in six years, Wellingtonians can rest assured their drinking water is being fluoridated at the right level.

Wellington Water, the drinking water supplier for the region, announced on Thursday that its new fluoride facilities – operating inside shipping containers – were consistently fluoridating drinking water within the Ministry of Health’s target range.

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton, said the announcement was a “milestone”.

“We’ve had a team of dedicated Wellington Water employees working tirelessly to build new facilities and get fluoride back on,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington Water boss Colin Crampton says getting the capital’s water back to within the Ministry of Health’s target range is a “milestone”.

Workers have been testing the water for over a month to ensure both new facilities at Te Mārua and Gear Island were delivering consistently fluoride levels.

Earlier in the year, the water authority revealed that in 2021 two key fluoride supplies were turned off indefinitely without informing the public or local councils.

The dental community was shocked, and experts said the move could detrimentally affect oral health.

Alden Williams/Stuff Wellington Water has spent the past year trying to rectify issues with patchy water fluoridation.

Fluoride is added to drinking water for oral health benefits. Frequent contact with teeth can protect from tooth decay by strengthening enamel.

During the past six years fluoride levels have been patchy, especially in water supplied to Wellington, Upper Hutt, and Porirua. Experts said the lowered level of fluoride could affect everyone’s oral health.

Wellington Water put a plan in place to restore fluoridation. Greater Wellington Regional Council granted $6 million of funding for replacement fluoride facilities in shipping containers.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A new fluoride facility for Wellington, housed in a shipping container at the Gear Island Water Treatment Plant.

An independent inquiry found one problem was that water authority had not viewed fluoride as a priority.

Crampton said Wellington Water has now made key changes “to ensure we maintain a relentless focus on fluoridation” and the inquiry’s recommendations were almost completed.

“The next steps will be to report back to our Board to formally close out the inquiry.”

Going forward Wellington Water will publish fluoride levels at all four of the region’s water treatment plants on its website. Public notifications will be issued if a plant is turned off for maintenance or repairs.