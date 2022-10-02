Difficult to separate the capital's three mayoral frontrunners

We asked Wellington's leading three mayoral candidates Andy Foster, Tory Whanau and Paul Eagle for their elevator pitch on why they should be mayor. Each was told they were strictly restricted to 30 seconds. The order was chosen at random.

There have been laughs and spats in the race between the capital’s leading mayoral candidates – but they appear to agree more than they disagree.

Attendees at mayoral debates during this campaign season saw Paul Eagle, Andy Foster, and Tory Whanau falling into a pattern of nodding at each other’s comments – on support for the arts, inevitable increases for rates, and fixing the failing pipes.

Incumbent mayor Foster said at the beginning of the election that it was a two-horse race between him and Eagle, but he was proven wrong when a poll was released by Kantar in mid-September.

It showed Eagle on 28% of first-preference votes, only two points ahead of Whanau. Incumbent mayor Foster was down on 20%, with “sensible spending” candidate Ray Chung – running on a ticket with Foster – on 13%.

READ MORE:

* What do mana whenua want from the next councils in the Wellington region?

* Making a virtue of Wellington's bus failings

* Record-low early voter turnout for council elections sparks call for official polling day



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle, Andy Foster debating the big issues facing the city's arts sector at Te Whaea - National Dance & Drama Centre. (File photo)

The main differences between the candidates are on three waters, which Foster does not support but the others do. On transport, Whanau is in support of light rail to Island Bay and the 166km bike network plan, while the other two would take a slower approach to change.

The frontrunner Eagle is the current Labour MP for Rongotai and is running on a “Back to Basics” platform of reviewing council spending to refocus on residents’ priorities.

He left the council to join Parliament, causing a by-election in the Southern ward, and would cause a by-election for the electorate in Rongotai if elected mayor.

Foster has been on council for 30 years and was famously supported in the last mayoral race by film-maker Sir Peter Jackson, who aligned with him on stopping the Shelly Bay development. He did not stop the controversial development, and it remains a source of bickering in debates between him and Eagle.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Paul Eagle is the frontrunner in the race – but only just. (File photo)

Foster remains the only mayoral candidate out of all nine who has not released his campaign donations.

Whanau comes to the election on a platform of change, with no background in local government. The former chief of staff for the Green Party leans on her experience in coalition negotiations with New Zealand First and Labour to show that she could build consensus on council.

Whoever is elected mayor has a challenge ahead of them – the pre-election report released by the council painted a grim picture of the challenges for the next council, including cost blow-outs from inflation and the possible need for asset sales.

KEVIN STENT The candidates laugh at a Wellington Mayoral debate hosted by Shane Te Pou. (File photo)

The council has just wrapped up a controversial term, where sections of the community angered by recent transport changes took to the court. The council has faced judicial challenges to the removal of parking in Thorndon Quay and Newtown to make way for bus and bike lanes.

In-fighting on council was a visible problem for Foster during this council term, with an independent report commissioned in 2020 to identify a solution. In the latest residents survey run by the council, just 12% of residents said they were pleased with the council’s direction.

Both Eagle, endorsed by Labour, and Whanau, endorsed by the Green Party, are campaigning on their abilities to reach across the aisle and unite the different factions of the council, something they argued Foster has failed to do.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is running on his ability to get things done, but a poll showed him lagging behind. (File photo)

But it’s the pipes that have become real catch-cry of this local election.

Foster, the incumbent mayor, argued in debates that under his leadership the council’s investment in the pipes has significantly increased. But 52% of voters, according to the Kantar poll, still see fixing the pipes as the number one priority for the council.

Despite the investment over the past three years, pipes continue to burst and leaks are on the rise, which could lead to serious water restrictions over summer.

Whanau attributes the problem to years of underinvestment and argues her opponents need to take responsibility because of their years on council.

Eagle is particularly focused on the pipes, with much of his advertising leaning on the popular issue and using the slogan “fix the pipes”.

Juan Zarama Perini Mayoral candidates Tory Whanau, Paul Eagle, and Andy Foster found a lot to agree on during a debate in St. Peter's Anglican Church for a debate. (File photo)

His biggest priority is a review of council spending to refocus the budget on what the majority of Wellingtonians want to see addressed: “parks, pools, pipes, and potholes”, he said at a campaign launch attended by councillors and politicians from across the political spectrum.

Aside from getting back to basics, he plans to set up a City Development Authority to create neighbourhood masterplans for housing and transport in each suburb of Wellington.

Early in the campaign Eagle was bogged down on questions about his historical differences with Foster, and some spats with Whanau over breaches of election rules regarding his hoardings and billboards. But the three candidates appear to have resolved their differences in the debates since.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Whanau’s policies include pedestrianising almost all of Cuba St. (File photo)

Foster relies on listing his previous achievements and pointing to projects which will be completed soon – such as a new wastewater pump on Taranaki St or the new Tākina convention centre. He criticises his competitors for their “meaningless” policies on technical issues like infrastructure.

Whanau is running on a more ambitious policy platform, but in debates has said her number one priority is the pipes.

Her policies are to pedestrianise almost all of Cuba St, plant one million trees in the city, and provide bonuses for developers who build environmentally friendly developments.