Candidate gatecrashes 6-year-old's birthday party while campaigning

Paula Muollo is a candidate for the Paekawakawa/Southern ward of the Wellington City Council.

Hataitai resident Waima Ratana is disappointed that Wellington City Council candidate Paula Muollo showed up uninvited at her six-year-old’s birthday party and used it as a campaign opportunity.

“Paula’s actions and attitude have tainted a really beautiful thing for our family,” Ratana said on Monday, adding that Muollo was using the party as a campaigning opportunity.

Muollo, a candidate in the Paekawakawa/Southern ward, denied campaigning at the kids’ party, but admitted leaving flyers out the front and handed out a few business cards to guests.

Ratana, who is a single mother of three, had been planning and saving for the dinosaur-themed party birthday party, held at St Hilda’s Anglican Church in Island Bay, for months. About 100 friends and family were invited to the party, on September 25.

READ MORE:

* Difficult to separate the capital's three mayoral frontrunners

* 'You'll feel like a legend': Voters urge neighbours to get to ballot box

* Candidate meetings take a 'sinister turn' with anti-Three Waters hecklers



She was busy serving food and setting up games for the children, and assumed Muollo was a parent from her child’s school.

But several partygoers raised concerns afterwards, saying that Muollo been talking about her policies and taking campaign photos.

Muollo later posted two photos at the event on her Facebook page and wrote that it was “lovely to meet the local community at St Hilda’s”. The post was removed on Monday.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Wellington City Council candidate Nathan Meyer, campaigning on fixing infrastructure, drove a metal spike through an internet cable.

Ratana emailed Muollo about her concerns, but found her response “so disappointing”. Muollo replied saying she was sorry, but she believed she was welcome at the event and would have left if someone had asked.

The guests at the party welcomed Muollo to the party and offered her a cup of tea, “because that’s just what we do,” Ratana said. “If I’d known she was campaigning I would have asked her to stop.”

Muollo said the incident was “an honest misunderstanding” and she was “very upset” at Ratana’s complaint. She was embarrassed when she realised the event was a children’s party.

Emma Allen Paula Muollo and Terry Serepisos at an event in 2009. (File photo)

“It was never deliberate gatecrashing, I just knew people at the event. I feel like I’m being targeted,” she said, adding that she didn’t know what she could do beyond apologising to Ratana and her son.

Ratana said that when complained to the council about Muollo’s behaviour, Muollo threatened to get her lawyer involved. Muollo said she wasn’t threatening Ratana, but was “just asking ‘do I need to get a lawyer involved?’” she said.

Muollo is a well-known real estate agent and formerly worked as property manager for property developer Terry Serepisos.