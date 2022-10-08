Low turnout and a toxic environment: what's wrong with local government elections?

Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

The local body elections have been marred by hostility and negativity, and as votes are counted today at least one expert is worried for next year’s General Election. Erin Gourley and Nicholas Boyack investigate.

Long-time Wellington City councillor Iona Pannett is despairing – at the level of toxicity of the 2022 local body elections.

“If democracy is to survive, things have to change. I think we’re in a perilous state at the moment,” she says.

This year’s campaign has seen a surge in negative campaigning, and experts say it reflects a concerning pattern.

While divisive campaigns have marred the election, candidates are also concerned about the spread of disinformation, the effect of party politics, a lack of transparency about what candidates stand for, and declining voter turnout.

So what’s gone wrong?

READ MORE:

* Voter turnout in Wellington overtakes previous election - just

* Yeah, Nah: Will you vote in this year's local body elections?

* Smears and unwanted endorsements: Wellington council election getting 'dirtier'



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Brightly coloured ballot boxes for the election.

Disinformation has changed the political environment

The disinformation which emerged over the Covid lockdown is having an effect on local government elections, says Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa from the Disinformation Project.

“There is a very clear link between the disinformation we have observed grow in the country over the past 14 months and greater ferocity in the current round of local government elections.”

While electoral laws were amended to create a safer environment where candidates did not have to disclose their addresses on advertising, election-related vitriol on social media has worsened, Hattotuwa says.

It’s moving offline too. Candidates observed that meetings later in the campaign season were more disordered and sinister.

Supplied Dr Sanjana Hattotuwa from the Disinformation Project says disinformation is clearly linked to the negative environment of local elections. (File photo)

Wellington mayoral candidates Paul Eagle and Tory Whanau both gave audience members lessons on co-governance, in the face of accusations that it was unlawful or undemocratic.

Fleur Fitzsimons, who is stepping away from council, considers the aggressive environment at candidates’ meetings a “danger to democracy”.

Councillor Teri O’Neill says “untrue statements ... get stuck in the minds of voters.”

Hattotuwa agrees. He says if you think of disinformation as a script or choreography, people are repeating it every day and learning it. It tends to increase.

“What you’re concerned about today in local government will be worse at the general election. This is a dry run that will emerge with greater scale and sophistication.”

As well as candidates explicitly standing on platforms of Covid-19 disinformation, Hattotuwa’s research shows the disinformation at a local level is about vaccinations, climate change, agriculture, and pollution policies.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Special voting papers at the Te Pokapū Hapori community centre on Manners St.

Is party politics the problem?

There is a gulf in the perception of the meetings between party-aligned candidates and independents. Green-endorsed Whanau thinks anger and disinformation around Covid restrictions and government reforms, including Three Waters, made Labour and Green candidates a target because of their links to central government.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff An array of hoardings in Miramar.

“In the later part of the local body election, that became an avenue for people to express frustration.”

Upper Hutt and Hutt City have experienced similarly polarised campaigns with disinformation and targeting of other candidates on the rise.

The regional council election is notably different, with Green candidate Thomas Nash saying it has been “civil and friendly” even in the face of disagreements.

The Labour and Green aligned candidates in Wellington city say many of the meetings were toxic, aggressive and put people off engaging; the independent candidates say party politics are the problem with local government and they need to toughen up.

Mayoral hopeful and independent Chris Dudfield believes the candidates need to be able to “take a hit” and accept robust criticisms at the meeting, which don’t always have to be polite. He thought it was “nonsense” to be intimidated by the environment at candidate meetings.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff In the lead up to the election, voter turnout is slightly up from 2019.

Andy Foster, also independent, doesn’t go quite that far. He thinks “the degree of frustration” from residents has increased since the last election but the meetings, while “robust and feisty”, were not toxic.

He receives some “vile messages” on social media, but thinks it’s something public figures need to be able to withstand. “I’m not saying it’s desirable, but if I took it to heart I wouldn’t be doing this. The pressure of the job will be worse than the campaign.”

Anecdotally, it seemed there were complaints about billboards, hoardings, and flyers left right and centre.

Dudfield says the early breaches of the signage rules by Eagle and Whanau “left a bad taste in the mouth. It made me wonder, is this an election where we all play by the rules or not?”

Returning officer Warwick Lampp says it was business as usual. The council received “the usual number of complaints … about the usual range of things”.

SUPPLIED Warwick Lampp, returning officer for the Wellington council election. (File photo)

Aside from disputes about billboards and hoardings – and even flyers – there was a trend of groups including Better Wellington giving unwanted endorsements to candidates. Anonymous flyers criticising Tamatha Paul were circulated around her ward; Ray Chung was endorsed by anti-mandate group Resistance Kiwi.

Both Foster and Dudfield think some blame for the tense environment should go towards party politics, which they say voters don’t want to see on council.

“Our city has been hampered by party politicians who don’t believe in the community having a real say,” says a recent Facebook post advertising Foster’s mayoral campaign.

But experts say the cues voters get from party politics are helpful, and encourage people to vote.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Some say the cues voters get from party politics are helpful for voting.

It’s not clear what candidates stand for

Professor Jack Vowles, a politics expert from Victoria University of Wellington, spent hours looking into candidates to figure out how to vote. Many of them were vague about what they stood for.

The lack of transparency is “puzzling”, he thinks, because voters would feel more confident backing a candidate if they could take cues from a party or ticket affiliation.

“I did cast some votes but I wasn’t terribly satisfied with the information I had available. The problem is people don’t know what they’re voting for.”

He watched a livestream of a candidate meeting where an independent candidate refused to endorse anyone else, telling voters to make up their own mind.

Supplied Jack Vowles from Victoria University says people want stronger cues from candidates about what they stand for. (File photo)

“In practice people actually want cues, they want to know you’re a coherent group standing for something who can work together.”

Professor Janine Hayward from the University of Otago jokes that in the booklets sent out with voting papers, candidates will tell you they love their cat and not say anything about their political beliefs. “It’s difficult even for the very determined voter.”

Dr Andy Asquith, a New Zealand local government expert working at Curtin University in Perth, analysed local election voting booklets and found there was nothing to separate candidates in their bios.

He agrees with Vowles this is a puzzling trend. One of his studies on 10 years of Auckland local body elections showed a clear trend where candidates openly affiliated with a party were more likely to be elected.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Special voting advisors Sean Johnson, Lawrence Alabaster, Rosie Lavea at the Te Pokapū Hapori voting hub.

There’s a lack of engagement with residents

Whether you believe it’s the fault of political parties or not, frustration with councils has been directed at candidates.

Pannett believes residents are stressed about “safety, security, and putting food on the table” and the council needs to do some “soul-searching” to engage people.

“Council and councillors need to look at how to create a vibrant and engaging election.”

Asquith says a lack of public education around the “gazillion” things local government can do creates frustration for residents. He thinks many people, even those on councils, have a very limited view of what a council can do.

In this respect, he thinks education is more important than promoting elections – but cautions it would take a generation to see the effects of an education programme.

Candidates campaign on saving the local post office or hospital, which the council has little control over. A local example is candidates for Wellington City Council campaigning on changes to the Metlink bus services, which are controlled by the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

In Wellington, the residents’ monitoring survey shows that from 2019 to 2022, when satisfaction with council decision-making dropped from 34% to 12%, understanding of how the council makes decisions dropped by almost the same amount – from 42% to 23%.

David Unwin/Stuff Local government commentator Andy Asquith says people don’t understand the relevance of councils, which makes them seem pointless. (File photo)

“People don’t understand the relevance of councils to their daily lives,” Asquith says. Often when they do pay attention it’s because the council has done something wrong.

Those dissatisfied people then tend to engage and vote less with the council. It creates a vicious cycle where people who don’t engage see the council doing things they don’t like, reinforcing that they shouldn’t engage.

Upper Hutt mayoral hopeful Angela McLeod has copped a fair share of online aggression, which has left her questioning why people would stand.

Online bullying and harassment started after the first Covid lockdown and got worse over the last two months.

Although she understands that politics can be a tough game, she said it has gone well beyond what is acceptable.

“It is not acceptable when there is an increase in the level of harassment, the exchange becomes abusive and/or misinformation is shared in a bid to smear someone's character.“

In a democracy it is important that everyone’s views are heard so people can make up their mind who they want to vote for.

“That does not mean that candidates for office should have to put up with unreasonable behaviour from others, especially fellow candidates.”

Whatever the result of the election, McLeod plans to put effort into ensuring local politics is a safe place for those that want to be involved, especially women and other vulnerable groups.

The council should reflect the community and she wants to mentor young women and support them to stand.

Hutt City has seen a two tiered campaign. Election meetings were well attended and there had been healthy debate but social media was a different story.

Incumbent mayor Campbell Barry is facing a challenge from the council’s former chief executive Tony Stallinger.

Representing a group calling itself United Hutt, Stallinger has focused much of his attention on linking Barry to the Labour Party. Barry did not help himself by initially denying he had signed a pledge to Labour before acknowledging that he had put his signature to it.

United Hutt claimed to be a group of independents, united by a desire to bring about change but other candidates had noted they are an incorporated society with a set of rules.

Deborah Hislop​, who is stepping down after having two spells as a councillor, said behaviour had to change and online attacks on the council had been unreasonable.

Online critics had claimed the council was “toxic” and councillors were being told how to vote by the mayor.

Supplied Deborah Hislop says the online attacks on Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry had been unreasonable.

Neither claim was true and Hislop said the council had worked well as a team and made decisions on the basis of the information provided by officers.

“Councillors, including myself, are all truly independent. We are independent thinkers, we speak freely on behalf of ourselves and our residents.”

She had been impressed with the way Barry had led the council and said the constant attacks on him had been misguided.

A post by Hislop on social media defending the council got more than 200 comments, many of which were a vitriolic attack on the council.

Former Eastbourne Community Board chair Derek Wilshere​ has been observing politics in the Hutt for decades and he is worried by what he has seen.

The campaign has followed overseas trends with candidates making unverifiable claims and personal attacks dominating social media.

With the media having less resources to cover local elections there has been less scrutiny of what candidates are saying and misinformation is being spread on social media, he said.

Wilshere said the unfortunate reality is that “dirty politics has arrived” in local government and it would only get worse.

Voter turnout is low

In Wellington, voter turn out for the last general election was well above 80%. But at the local level, reaching 40% would be a better turnout than the 2019 election. Local turnout has been declining since the 1980s.

Hayward from Otago cautions there is always a panic that not enough has been done to engage voters towards the end of the local election time.

There’s a definite trend that voter engagement is decreasing at local elections, but Hayward says we shouldn’t despair. People are not becoming less politically engaged, but instead are engaging in different ways.

University of Otago/Stuff University of Otago politics department Professor Janine Hayward says she is optimistic that engagement can increase. (File photo)

“I remain optimistic that what we need to do is stop thinking about voter turnout in terms of there being something wrong with people now.”

Instead, Hayward says, we need to think about why local government is not fit for purpose in terms of engaging people. Postal voting is one aspect of that – it’s something that seems “bewildering” to younger generations of voters who never send letters, she says.

“We need to reconsider what politics is looking like and how people are engaging.”

There are markers which have clearly increased local voter turnout in the past. Publicity helps. For example in 2010, local body turnout increased across the country thanks to the spotlight on the election for Auckland’s new Supercity.

But turnout in Auckland has “declined spectacularly” since that moment in 2010, Hayward says.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A sign directs voters to a Manners St special voting location in the Wellington local body election.

“Local government is really up against it,” she says. Instead of having the Electoral Commission to help promote the election, it’s left up to staff at individual councils to decide how to promote and run the election.

There are ways to increase turnout. Getting “the orange guy” involved through the Electoral Commission would be helpful, Hayward says, because the commission is a neutral and trusted source for voters. Moving to online voting is also something to consider, or providing an election day where voting is more of “an event”.

Hattotuwa is concerned that the level of apathy might give disinformation a way in.

“I worry about that is exactly what disinformation plays into. There’s an opportunity for more motivated groups to come in.”