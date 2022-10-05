'Misleading' statistic on Wellington mayoral candidate's flyers, authority finds

The Advertising Standards Authority describes the 88% statistic used on Paul Eagle’s flyers as misleading. (File photo)

Mayoral hopeful Paul Eagle is in trouble with the Advertising Standards Authority after using a “misleading” statistic on his campaign flyers.

The yellow Eagle-branded flyers claimed “88% of Wellingtonians think the city is going backwards” – but that was a misrepresentation, the authority found.

Eagle disagrees. “I believe the complaint drew the ASA into ruling on a point of political debate, rather than making a judgment about advertising standards.”

The Advertising Standards Authority unanimously agreed the 88% statistic included in the flyer was misleading.

The claim was based on the Wellington City Council’s residents monitoring survey, which found just 12% of residents were satisfied with the council. But importantly, only 52% said they were dissatisfied with the council. The balance of 36% did not know.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Paul Eagle, current Labour MP for Rongotai, is running for mayor of Wellington. (File photo)

“The fact that only 12% of Wellingtonians feel happy with their council has been widely reported, including by Stuff, and used throughout the campaign,” Eagle said.

He said the flyers were part of a small print run circulated at public meetings early on in the campaign, and had not been circulated for many weeks.

The authority said in its decision that the statistics and interpretation on the flyer “did not accurately represent the survey it used as its source document, and it was likely to mislead or confuse some consumers”.

The complaint was upheld for breaching standards of truthful presentation and advocacy advertising. That was on a “liberal” interpretation of the advertising standards because the flyer was being used for advocacy advertising in an election.

The outcome means the flyers should not be used again in their current form – but with the election ending on Saturday, it’s unlikely this will change anything for the Eagle campaign.

This is the latest in a string of campaign rule breaches from Eagle, who has also been in hot water with the council’s returning officer over billboards and campaign hoardings.

Mayoral rival Tory Whanau was also criticised for using commercial billboards too early.