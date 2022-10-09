Sunken Sealion fails to rise on Wellington's waterfront

Caretaker Moana Meyer says loves living aboard Wellington's iconic but run-down Sealion boat. First published Jan 2022.

Wellingtonian’s famous Sealion launch briefly emerged from its watery grave on Sunday only to return to the sea floor soon after.

“We got it off the bottom but we couldn’t get it as far out of the water as we’d like and it looks like it’s heading back down there,” harbour master Grant Nalder said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Salvagers attempt to refloat the sunken launch at Wellington’s Glasgow Wharf on Sunday.

The 26-metre, 100-tonne launch sank at its moorings at Glasgow Wharf two months ago during a stormy night which also saw a flurry of slips and downed trees across the region.

An issue with the ship’s pumps meant it could no longer fight off the effects of about a dozen leaks which had dogged the ship for years.

Nalder said the boat had sustained a greater degree of damage than originally anticipated.

“It’s unfortunate but that’s the way it goes I guess,” Nalder said.

For the last two months all that could be seen of the launch was the top of the vessel's mast.

Stuff A small portion of the Sealion's mast remained above water after it sank in August. (File photo).

Divers had started working on the vessel about 6am on Sunday morning. A crew of 10 were tasked with looking for leaks, sealing up pumps and putting inflatable bags in place to raise the ship.

At about 5.10pm efforts to keep the ship afloat were abandoned and it was let “gently” back to the bottom.

Ross Giblin The Sealion’s much photographed hull was decorated by artist DSIDE. (File photo)

Nalder said he hoped work would resume to refloat the ship again before the end of the week but that would depend on the weather conditions and discussions with dive contractors and insurance assessors.

In January, Nelson-based owner Selwyn Findley​ said repairs were estimated to cost $20,000, and he couldn’t afford to do the work.

“I’m not a boat builder or an engineer but I believe there was a zero missing from that number,” Grant Nalder said.

The Sealion was berthed at Glasgow Wharf last year after Wellington City Council decided not to renew its mooring contract.

Monique Ford/Stuff Singer Wiri Donna performs during a community event on the boat.

Prior to its move, it had been moored near the northern end of Queens Wharf in the central city for almost two decades.

Former owner Ian McIntosh acquired the Sealion in 2004 and lived on the boat for nearly 16 years with his wife and children.

In 2020 McIntosh sold the boat to American Peter Myers for five dollars.

Since then, it’d been home to a variety of full and part-time tenants who hosted gigs and painting classes a top it’s distinctive hull, decorated by graffiti artist DSIDE.