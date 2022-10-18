Whanau to move on from the 'coolest little capital' and look to future

Tory Whanau says there will be disruption and road cones as Wellington changes. (File photo)

Tory Whanau believes she won the mayoralty because she promised change – and the capital’s business community will face disruption while that change happens.

“It's not so much that I won because I was left. I won because I promised change,” she told the crowd at the Chamber of Commerce’s Beehive to Business series on Tuesday.

Whanau’s election as mayor was a “really clean break from the past”, as she was the first non-councillor elected as mayor in Wellington since Mark Blumsky in 1995. “I don’t have any council baggage.”

She had heard from businesspeople who supported her, saying they were up for the challenge. “They say, please just be upfront about it and tell us when it's going to happen and involve us in your decision-making. That is a promise that I've made.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Newly elected Wellington mayor Tory Whanau gives a speech about her victory, thanking her rival mayoral candidates, her campaign team, and her political mentors.

Wellington needed to look to the future instead of trying to reclaim the past title of the coolest little capital, Whanau said.

“It's time we stop trying to be a little city, cool or otherwise. Let's be a city of impact. Let's be a city that leads the way in how positive change could be good for businesses, as well as the planet.”

There were “green shoots” on the horizon, like the opening of the Tākina convention centre and the boost to centre city businesses.

“Ultimately, I want businesses to succeed and I'm open to suggestions on that. We need to ensure that you're all still here once we’re through to the other side of the road,” she said. The council would work on minimising disruption and cost in collaboration with businesses.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre, under construction, opens in mid-June 2023. (File photo)

But progress on cycleways and public transport improvements would not slow down – Whanau campaigned on accelerating projects and she was taking her landslide majority as a sign that Wellington wanted to see change as well.

Road cones were annoying but they showed the city was making progress with climate change, population growth, and better streets for active and public transport.

“We're heading for a time where Wellington is carbon neutral, public transport is fast and reliable, and people can walk and cycle safely.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff New mayor Tory Whanau pledged to listen to businesses in terms of minimising disruption, but would not slow down projects. (File photo)

Whanau said it was “wild” that Wellington had totally missed out on the recent infrastructure funding from the government, where the Hutt received $98.9 million for Riverlink.

She pledged to “go hard” with pushing the Government for funding for Wellington, and would spend the next year building a relationship with leader of the opposition Christopher Luxon too. “This is why I left my political stripes at the door when becoming mayor, because actually the priority is the Wellington people.”

As well as the city’s future, Whanau spoke about growing up in Pātea and seeing the impact of the freezing works’ closure, which had a huge impact on the local community.

“I was young, and it was the first time that I realised the importance a thriving business sector brings to the community. If you don't have that, things start to fall apart.”