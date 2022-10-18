Wellington mayor hopes 'subtle troll' in advert will attract Aucklanders

Tory Whanau is Wellington's new mayor after a landslide win on October 8. Here she celebrates the win but she has been greeted to office with a raft of issues. (Video first published on October 8).

Wellington’s new mayor is hoping for an influx of new staff from further north, with a half-page advertisement in Tuesday’s New Zealand Herald taking a subtle swipe at Auckland’s new mayor.

“Kia ora Tāmaki Makaurau, we understand some of you may be considering your career options at present,” the advert, signed off by Tory Whanau, begins.

The line is a response to new mayor Wayne Brown’s repeated plans to clear out the boards of Auckland Council-controlled organisations and his suggestion that Eke Panuku Development Auckland as a whole is not valuable to the city.

“It is a subtle troll of what we’ve seen with a certain mayor, talking about the firing of a number of potentially very talented people up in Tāmaki,” Whanau said. The advert suggests Aucklanders “get in touch” with economic development agency WellingtonNZ.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellington mayor Tory Whanau is hoping some people who are dissatisfied with Auckland’s local election result might be happier in Wellington.

Whanau said she was also hoping some people who were dissatisfied with Auckland’s local election result might be happier in Wellington.

“So I’m saying, ‘Nau mai haere mai, come to Wellington.’ We have so many sectors wanting talent and this is one way to get them.”

WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen said the advert was part of the agency's broader “only in Wellington” campaign focused on attracting talented workers.

“This particular ad was recognising there’s quite a conversation about change, as a consequence of the mayoral election. We used Tory’s voice as a vehicle to bring to people’s attention that Wellington is a great place to work.”

Ross Giblin WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen says the advertisement is part of the agency’s broader “only in Wellington” campaign focused on attracting talented workers. (File photo)

Whanau is hoping for an influx of talented workers of the back off the “light-hearted ad”. She’s been impressed with the response, which has already “started conversations”.

The advert was just one of many initiatives to attract workers, she said.

Allen said one area that needed talent was the digital economy, which was “growing strongly at the moment” and could create sustainable jobs.

“The digital sector creates real opportunities for high-paid jobs that are export focused and sustainable. We think there’s some real talent in Auckland we could attract.”

Wolf Zimmerman/Unsplash Wellington on a good day. (File photo)

Whanau said the timing was important, with businesses in all sectors needing growth but struggling to attract talent in the competitive job market. While speaking at a Chamber of Commerce event this morning, it was one of the concerns raised by businesses.

“This is one of many initiatives hoping to attract people to Wellington.

“We’re asking them to get their CVs in, and we’ll see what jobs we can find,” she said.

To anyone considering it, Allen said Wellington was a great city, in part because of the walkable city centre that creates “opportunities for engagement with people”. Many Wellington business stories began with chance catch-ups in cafes or bars, he said.

Anyone interested can email work@wellingtonNZ.com.