Air pollution from Wellington's buses dropping thanks to electrification

The amount of harmful chemicals emitted by Wellington’s buses is declining as the Metlink fleet becomes increasingly electric.

A new report found air pollution on bus-only Manners St dropped by 28% over the past year, at the same time as the percentage of electric buses on the route more than doubled.

Author of the report, Greater Wellington air quality scientist Tamsin Mitchell, said the data showed electric buses had benefits for everybody. “They reduce the carbon footprint of the bus network and at the same time give us cleaner, healthier air to breathe.”

Air pollution is a real problem in New Zealand – a recent Health and Air Pollution in New Zealand report on air pollution estimates it contributed to the premature death of more than 3300 adults and created a social of cost of $15.6 billion, all within one year.

Mitchell monitored black carbon – sooty particles which can be inhaled and cause health problems – and toxic nitrogen dioxide gas through sensors on Manners St and other central city streets. She then compared the results to the urban motorway.

In the past year (from June 2021 to June 2022), black carbon dropped 28% on Manners St and nitrogen dioxide dropped 18%. Urban motorway emissions dropped only 4% in the same period.

Nitrogen dioxide, a byproduct from burning diesel, was found to have “worse than expected” health consequences, Mitchell said. It can make people more prone to infections and asthma.

The social cost of nitrogen dioxide was estimated at $9.5 billion per year in New Zealand. In Wellington in 2016 nitrogen dioxide contributed to 162 early deaths, 667 hospitalisations for respiratory and heart conditions, and 1,183 childhood asthma cases.

Juan Zarama Perini The new airport express bus is electric. (File photo)

The Golden Mile has the highest levels of nitrogen dioxide in the Wellington region, because the bus corridors surrounded by tall buildings tended to trap the gas, Mitchell said.

The centre city was an area where bus electrification “really made sense” because many pedestrians were being exposed to harmful air pollution every day.

By 2030, Manners St might not smell like diesel at all – the goal is to electrify the whole fleet by then, said Metlink’s general manager Samantha Gain. Right now 20% of bus fleet, or 90 buses, are electric.

Ross Giblin Pedestrians on Wellington’s Golden Mile, including Lambton Quay, are breathing healthier air because of the increasing number of electric buses. (File photo)

Mitchell's report also assessed which bus routes were the worst carbon emitters, which could be good candidates for the next lot of electric buses. Route 110, from Petone to Upper Hutt, was the highest emitter and amounted to 8.2% of the total bus network emissions.

In 2023 a further 18 electric buses will be added, bringing the total to 108 out of 445. But Gain cautioned that electrification of buses alone was not enough to create a sustainable transport network in Wellington.

“Bigger gains in reducing carbon across the region will, however, be made by encouraging mode shift away from cars to active and public transport,” she said.