'New era' for Wellington council with marae as inauguration venue

The new Wellington City Council’s swearing in was full of firsts.

It was the first time the ceremony was held on a marae, the inauguration of the first Māori mayor of Wellington, the first councillor in Te-Whanganui-a-Tara Māori ward, and the first councillor from an African nation.

Former mayor Andy Foster placed the chains around mayor Tory Whanau’s shoulders to cheering and whistles from the crowd. The new mayor, and each of the new councillors, made declarations and signed their oaths on Wednesday evening.

Whanau received a standing ovation after her speech to the crowd at Pipitea Marae. “Wellington is on the cusp of exciting transformation change. We are heading into a new era,” she told the crowd.

STUFF Most people think of councils as roads, rubbish and rates - but what do they actually do, and why do councils matter?

There was an “incredible array of talent” around the council table who could make that change happen, she said, addressing her newly-sworn in colleagues.

“We have a team peppered with a great mix of experience and new talent. I'm one of the newbies but from what I can see, our councillors and council officers are at the top of their game.”

She thanked the council’s mana whenua partners for hosting and committed to nurturing and growing their relationship with council.

“I will do my utmost to live up to the expectations of Wellingtonians to make things better for the city that they love, that I love, and the planet that they are reliant on.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The new council is welcomed onto Pipitea Marae for their inauguration. Front row, from left: Teri O’Neill, Rebecca Matthews, Tory Whanau, Tamatha Paul, Sarah Free

Nīkau Wi Neera, the first-ever councillor elected to the new Te-Whanganui-a-Tara/Māori ward, was sworn in and many of the councillors took their oaths in te reo.

In two unanimous motions, the new council approved the new deputy mayor Laurie Foon and appointed two mana whenua representatives. Liz Kelly of Ngāti Toa will continue as representative of Ngāti Toa, and Holden Hohaia will represent Taranaki Whānui on council committees.

Councillors and the crowd were welcomed with a pōhiri​ at Pipitea Marae, followed by kapa haka from Ngāti Pōneke. This is the first time the council’s inauguration has been held on a marae, a change from the previous venue of the Michael Fowler Centre.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Tory Whanau is officially Wellington’s mayor after the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday night.

Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow said “it’s time to celebrate together”, recognising the occasion as a “significant milestone event” because of the new location and the recognition of the council’s relationship with mana whenua.

Councillor Tim Brown was the only absence, but his apologies were accepted by the new council.