SH1 north of Wellington reopens after police remove climate protesters from motorway

A fire engine arrives at a SH1 signage gantry north of Wellington. Three Restore Passenger Rail protesters climbed up the gantry over the motorway on Thursday morning.

State Highway 1 north of Wellington has reopened after a closure to remove climate protesters who climbed up a signage gantry over the motorway near Johnsonville, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.

Three people have been taken into custody and charges were being considered, police said in a statement.

Some delays were likely as traffic congestion eased, the transport agency said.

Three Restore Passenger Rail protesters had climbed onto a signage gantry over the motorway near Johnsonville in a bid to deliver a submission about restoring nationwide passenger rail to a select committee by videolink ..

But MPs declined to hear climate protesters while they were “acting illegally”.

Erin Gourley/Stuff Fire engines arrive under a signage gantry on SH1 which climate protesters have climbed up.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National MP Simeon Brown protests the Passenger Rail protesters in a select committee on Thursday morning.

One of the committee members, National MP Simeon Brown, said that the Restore Passenger Rail protesters should not be allowed to present to MPs because "they are acting illegally".

Another National MP David Bennett said allowing the protesters to present would create a "massive precedent".

"They've done this on purpose. It’s a mockery of the political process. We shouldn't be condoning any illegal behaviour." He said if they allowed them to present they were condoning the behaviour. The MPs on the Transport and Infrastructure committee declined allow the protesters to present.

Erin Gourley/Stuff Restore Passenger Rail supporters deliver submission to parliament from motorway signage gantry.

Earlier police officers yelled at the protesters to come down and had blocked a walking track down to the motorway.

The group unfurled a banner above the motorway saying “Michael Wood We Need to Talk”. Two protesters had climbed onto the gantry and one was on the ladder beside it.

A spokesperson for the protesters, Rosemary Penwarden said they were “prepared for anything” because they were doing “something different” by trying to talk to the transport and Infrastructure select committee via videolink from above the state highway.

Passenger rail was a no-brainer, she said. “We have to cause disruption to get heard.”

Erin Gourley/Stuff Police officers blocking the track down to Wellington motorway after Restore Passenger Rail protesters climb gantry

Nationwide passenger rail needed to be restored, she said. The Government could take steps by doing further maintenance and moving away from the focus on freight and tourism. “Then we’d be really happy and we’d stop annoying people.”

The protest group Restore Passenger Rail is becoming well-known for blocking Wellington motorways.

Earlier in the month the group took four similar actions, starting with blocking Wellington urban motorway by climbing a gantry and hanging a banner. Later that week they blocked the same motorway near the Terrace Tunnel, with protesters gluing themselves to the road.

The group also blocked traffic on State Highway 2 near the Melling train station and have taken several other actions to disrupt traffic.

Members of the group have been arrested and released on bail, on the condition they do not illegally protest or block roads.

The group have pledged to continue their protest actions until the government gives them a “meaningful response” about passenger rail, which they want restored to the same coverage as the year 2000.

Stuff Restore Passenger Rail protesters putting up a banner addressed to Michael Wood.

Transport Minister Michael Wood hit out at the actions of group after the closure of the Mt Victoria Tunnel. “These activities just, I think, alienate people from the issue, and they're extremely dangerous,” he said.