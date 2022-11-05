Musician discovers brain tumour mid-tour: 'I thought I was going mad'

Musician Michael ‘Spex’ Bryant has just started to play his guitar again less than four weeks after an operation to remove a tumour ‘the size of a fist’ near his brain.

For many musicians, the thought of touring the country and playing to packed houses is the epitome of “living the dream”. For Levin-based guitar player Michael “Spex” Bryant​ an undiagnosed brain tumour reduced his memory of doing just that to a surreal haze.

“It’s a bit like a dream really with it impacting on your brain, you’re not really with it. It’s quite bizarre,” Bryant said.

Last September Bryant​ was supposed to be right in the middle of doing what he does best.

The 55-year-old was nearly halfway through an 18 date tour of the country, with Bruce Springsteen tribute band The Boss, but something wasn’t right.

“I played the show but I just wasn’t onto it, not as sharp. I was shuffling around a bit, I thought I must be going crazy but I wasn’t,” Bryant said.

Band leader,Adrian Dittmer​ said Bryant had seemed “a bit low” even before the tour began.

“Spex is a typical male, so sometimes the health side of things tends to be swept under the carpet a little,” Dittmer said.

Michael 'Spex' Bryant onstage with The Boss, Bruce Springsteen Tribute band.

But Bryant’s condition deteriorated significantly as the tour progressed. By the group’s eighth show in Hamilton, Dittmer said, “our roadie had to push him onstage”.

“He stopped in the middle of solos and at one point he even wandered off-stage. He was progressing very quickly in a bad way,” he said.

Dittmer made the call to send his band mate home.

Bryant spent the following weekend resting up at home but on Monday he took a turn for the worse.

“I started to get some real bad headaches and then I started throwing up,” he said.

Bryant was rushed to Palmerston North emergency department where a scan revealed a large meningioma, a type of tumour that formed in the meninges, the layer of tissue that surrounded the brain and spinal cord.

Bryant taking it easy at his Levin home. He and band leader Adrian Dittmer have made tentative plans for rehearsals and gigs in the new year.

Wellington Regional Hospital had received about 130 meningioma patients from the lower North and Upper South Islands since 2020. “The great majority of meningiomas are benign tumours with a positive long term prognosis. Malignant meningiomas are very rare carrying a much poorer prognosis,” said Joy Farley of Te Whatu Ora Capital, Coast & Hutt Valley.

Bryant’s tumour was essentially benign. A person might go for years without experiencing any related symptoms but, over time, a tumour's growth could cause pressure on the brain which could be severely disabling and, in some cases, fatal.

Adrian Dittmer (right) says the rapid deterioration of guitarist Michael Bryant's (left) health was a major wake-up call for his band.

The tumour was removed in a five-hour operation. “It was about the size of a fist,” Bryant said. “I thought I was going mad so in a way it was quite a relief.”

At the end of October Bryant picked up a guitar for the first time since the tour.

“My fingers are soft. The licks and the scales are there but I’m basically starting again to get the stamina up,” he said.

Bryant recently attended Dittmer’s birthday celebrations and tentative plans were in place for rehearsals and gigs in the new year.

“Three weeks after the op he’s almost the same guy we know and love. That’s pretty amazing,” Dittmer said.

Dittmer said he realised the decision to send Bryant home may have saved his friend’s life.

“What would have happened if we hadn’t done something? How quickly before it became real life and death? If anyone’s behaviour seems a bit different they need to get checked out. You need to look after your mates,” Dittmer said.

Signs of a meningioma can appear gradually and be subtle. Symptoms may include:

Changes in vision, seeing double or blurriness

Headaches, especially those that are worse in the morning

Hearing loss or ringing in the ears

Memory loss

Loss of smell

Weakness in arms or legs

Language difficulties

Seizures

If you experience sudden changes in vision, memory or seizures seek medical attention immediately.