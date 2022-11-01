Sealion gets the chop to lift sunken Wellington boat off sea floor

Harbour master Grant Nalder talks about the sinking of the Sealion vessel in Wellington.

Salvage crews will begin taking apart sunken launch Sealion this week in order to lift it from its resting place on the sea floor of Wellington Harbour.

The 26m, 100-tonne launch briefly emerged from its watery grave at the end of Wellington’s Glasgow Wharf on October 9 only to return to the sea floor soon after.

“Floating it intact was not as straightforward as it would have initially appeared. It hasn’t been seaworthy for a long time,” harbourmaster Grant Nalder​ said.

Divers began the process of separating the ship's steel wheelhouse from its wooden hull on Monday.

Dougal Fergus​, marine consultant for New Zealand Diving and Salvage, said the condition of the ship made it one of the more difficult jobs he’d worked on in the past forty years.

“When it originally sank all the planking popped open. When we got it up the other day we were pumping 5000 litres of water per minute and it just wasn’t going anywhere so we put it back down,” Fergus said.

Teams of four to six divers would be working to remove the wheelhouse from the hull and, once separated, the two parts would be towed to another location to be broken up and recycled.

“ All the internal rubbish would have to go into landfill,” Fergus said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Salvagers attempt to refloat the sunken launch at Wellington’s Glasgow Wharf on October 9.

Fergus said he estimated the whole job would be likely to take about 16 days depending on “what we find as we get into it”.

Fergus would not be drawn on the cost associated with the job saying the issue was commercially sensitive.

The Sealion sank at its moorings on August 8 during a stormy night which also saw a flurry of slips and downed trees across the region.

An issue with the ship’s pumps meant it could no longer fight off the effects of the dozen or so leaks that had dogged the ship for years.

In January, Nelson-based owner Selwyn Findley​ said repairs were estimated to cost $20,000, and he couldn’t afford to do the work.

“I’m not a boat builder or an engineer but I believe there was a zero missing from that number,” Nalder said earlier in the month.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Caretaker Moana Meyer says she loves living aboard Wellington's iconic but rundown Sealion boat. First published Jan 2022.

The Sealion was berthed at Glasgow Wharf last year after Wellington City Council decided not to renew its mooring contract.

Before its move, it had been moored near the northern end of Queens Wharf in the central city for almost two decades.

Former owner Ian McIntosh acquired the Sealion in 2004 and lived on the boat for nearly 16 years with his wife and children.

In 2020 McIntosh sold the boat to American Peter Myers for $5.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The Sealion berthed at Wellington’s Glasgow Wharf. The boat’s distinctive paint job was created by graffiti artist DSIDE. (File photo).

Since then, it’d been home to a variety of full and part-time tenants who had hosted gigs and painting classes on the boat with its distinctive hull, decorated by graffiti artist DSIDE.

Nalder said the ship would have to be righted on the sea floor with airbags and then, once separated and raised, each section could be towed from the wharf.

“It’s not too deep, which is quite nice. The water’s okay, it's not tropical and clear but when you talk to the divers, they’ve always worked in something worse,” Nalder said.