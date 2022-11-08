Labour, Green councillors to lead key committees on new Wellington City Council

The new Wellington council are welcomed to their inauguration on Pipitea Marae. (File photo)

Labour and Green councillors will chair the big three committees on the new Wellington council, but two previous leaders have been snubbed.

After a month of negotiating and figuring out the new council, Mayor Tory Whanau​ has settled on the new committee leaders. The list comes a week ahead of the first substantive Wellington City Council meeting on November 16.

Gone are the five full-council committees of the previous term – the governance structure has been condensed into three full-council committees. There were previously five full-council committees.

Whanau​ described the new set-up as an “elegant outcome”. She was focused on the need for “new, fresh leadership to lead us towards a climate-resilient city” but also recognised it was important to have “a diversity of views from across the political spectrum”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Tory Whanau has decided on the structure of the new council committees. (File photo)

The four smaller subcommittees – dealing with audit and risk, chief executive performance, grants, and regulatory processes – remain largely unchanged.

The new structure snubs two councillors who held leadership roles in the previous council.

Independent Diane Calvert​, a Paul Eagle​ supporter who was formerly the chairperson of the finance and performance committee, has no leadership or deputy role.

Rebecca Matthews​, Labour, will take on the leadership of the new committee combining the long-term plan with finance and performance.

Monique Ford/Stuff Diane Calvert has not been given a role in the new council committee structure. (File photo)

Former chairperson of the planning and environment committee, Iona Pannett​, has lost her leadership role as well.

The new environment and infrastructure committee will be chaired by Tamatha Paul​, the Green councillor who replaced Pannett earlier in the year as the Green nominee for the Pukehīnau/Lambton ward.

Pannett​ did not wish to comment on the decision. Calvert was approached for comment but did not respond.

The other full-council committee – social, cultural, and economic – will be chaired by Labour councillor Teri O’Neill, with Nureddin Abdurahman​, also a Labour councillor, as the deputy.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Tamatha Paul, who has studied a masters in planning, will lead the new environment and infrastructure committee. (File photo)

“It is important that the leadership positions on the committees are filled by people who have the ability and experience – that includes work, council, and life experience – to lead and shape good decisions on behalf of all Wellingtonians,” Whanau​ said.

“I need the chairs and deputy chairs to be constructive and trustworthy on committees that were negotiated, leading to what I believe is an elegant outcome.”

Several new councillors have been elevated to deputy chair roles – Nureddin Abdurahman​, Tim Brown​, and John Apanowicz​, all new to the job, will be deputy chairpersons of the big three committees.

Deputy mayor Laurie Foon​ said it was now time for the council to roll up their sleeves and start working towards a sustainable future.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nureddin Abdurahman will be the deputy of the social, cultural, and economic committee. (File photo)

Social, Cultural, and Economic Committee

Chairperson: Teri O’Neill​

Deputy: Nureddin Abdurahman​

Long-term Plan, Finance and Performance

Chairperson: Rebecca Matthews​

Deputy: John Apanowicz​

Environment and Infrastructure

Chairperson: Tamatha Paul​

Deputy: Tim Brown​