Christmas Appeal: Nurturing families one feed at a time

Jacqui Jago started the Karori chapter of Bellyful about 11 years ago. Bellyful volunteers are on track to have delivered nearly 5,400 meals to around 900 whanau in the Wellington region this year.

CHRISTMAS APPEAL: The Dominion Post is this year supporting The Good Registry, a Wellington-based organisation that connects people with good causes through charity gift vouchers – providing a great alternative to unwanted presents and undesirable landfill waste. This week we are profiling Bellyful, one of the 65 charities you can donate to with a Good Registry voucher.

Bellyful Karori Branch Coordinator Jacqui Jago says the benefit of supporting whānau with young children goes well beyond the simple act of providing meals in a time of need.

“Providing food is nourishing families but there’s a sense of nurturing the families in the community as well,” Jago said.

Jago made the decision to start the first Wellington branch of Bellyful in 2011 when her youngest child had just reached the “terrible twos”.

READ MORE:

* Mother-of-two launching organisation to feed young families during their most stressful days

* Charity helps feed double the usual number of Wellington families before lockdown

* Nelson Bellyful volunteers providing food for the stomach and soul



JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Bellyful’s meal deliveries are backed up with a call to families to check on how they’re coping a couple of weeks later. “We usually do a repeat delivery about 60 - 70 percent of the time,” Jacqui Jago says.

“Once I had my own family I really appreciated the need for the support of families in the community,” Jago said.

“It can be very difficult for a new mum. You don’t get much sleep and it can be very stressful and isolating. When you feel that the community is behind you, that’s really uplifting,” she said.

Since it was founded in 2009, Bellyful has spread to 25 branches across the country with five branches devoted to serving families in the Wellington region.

This year, Bellyful’s Wellington branches were on track to give out nearly 5400 meals to around 900 whānau in the region. Nationally, the organisation had recently delivered its 200,000th meal.

Families requested meals via the Bellyful website or they could be referred by midwives, play centres, kindergarten’s, family and friends or groups like Multiple Birth Association and Birthright.

“11 years ago, 80 per cent of all our referrals were through Plunket. As the Bellyful name has grown we get a wider range of referrals. It’s wonderful that so many people know about us,” Jago said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Jacqui Jago has two chest freezers full of Bellyful meals ready to be delivered to families in need.

Jago said the deliveries were a chance to reduce the pressures on families at a time when sickness or a change of circumstances could send even the best laid plans into disarray.

“We never take into account people’s financial situation, it’s much broader than that,” Jago said.

At first contact Bellyful deliver three nights worth of dinners prepared in monthly cook-a-thons by group’s of volunteers. Each delivery is followed up with a call a couple of weeks later to see how the family is getting on.

“We usually do a repeat delivery about 60 to 70 percent of the time,” Jago said.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Good Registry's chief of good, Christine Langdon, wants Kiwis to consider how they shop at Christmas this year.

The assistance of organisations like The Good Registry and Meat the Need, who supply Jago’s branch with nearly 25 kg of mince per month, allowed volunteers to put their efforts towards the food and the families instead of fundraising.

“The more support we get from people supporting the Good Registry the more we can focus on the families we cook and deliver for,” Jago said.

Jago’s husband, Aaron, had sacrificed his man-cave to house two chest freezers full of macaroni cheese, beef bolognese sauce, beef lasagne, tomato and red lentil soup and mild vegetarian curries ready to go at a moment's notice.

It was not uncommon for Bellyful’s deliveries to be met with tears of gratitude – and exhaustion, Jago said.

“When we’re getting to families they’re usually in quite a vulnerable state. We’re not looking for thanks, we just know, you can see it in their eyes,” Jago said.

To donate or order a Good Registry gift card head to their website.