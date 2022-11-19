Meet Anahera, the wahine toa of Wellington's kiwi clan

Anahera, one of the 13 kiwi who will soon call Wellington home. This photo was taken at her most recent health check. She is at least 42 years old, but is still going strong.

Anahera does not want to hear your stereotypes about middle-aged women. This hefty 40-something is still having babies: she and her latest partner Nouveau (who is about 36 years her junior) produced a chick this season, putting her tally at more than 60 over the course of her life.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Her body is in incredible shape – although she is now taking calcium supplements – and she’s embarking today on a new adventure in a new neck of the woods: She’ll be the matriarch of the 13 kiwi who will be released on Saturday into the south-western hills of Wellington.

“She’s our biggest and strongest bird – the size of her feet is incredible – but she’s extremely gentle with her keepers and her mates,” says Jo Russell, general manager of the Ōtorohanga Kiwi House, Anahera’s home for the last 42 years.

Anahera weighed in at her latest health check at 3.09kg. “A bird this size could potentially kill her partner, but she’s very gentle with them,” Russell says.

Well, her name does mean “angelic”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Capital Kiwi ranger Jeff Hall with a burrow at the kiwi release site.

Anahera was found in the wild in Taranaki in 1980, at a time when kiwi numbers were rapidly declining. She was taken to Ōtorohanga and placed in its captive breeding programme.

Not only has she produced an extraordinary number of chicks as part of “Operation Nest Egg” during that time, she has also been keeping alive an endangered gene pool of western North Island brown kiwi.

Anahera is being moved to Wellington now because she’s in peak condition and will provide a “strong anchor” for the other 12 kiwi that are being relocated, Russell says.

As the mature female, Anahera will establish the birds’ territory and will start calling, providing stability for the other birds – two other pairs, in addition to her and Nouveau, and seven sub-adults.

“When they get to Wellington, we want the kiwi to establish themselves. We don’t want the teenagers heading off to Parliament or Te Papa in the first few years,” Russell says.

There could be kiwi eggs laid in the hills above Mākara within a matter of months, she says.

“The singletons are ready to find a mate and get down to business, and Anahera could still be producing really great offspring well into her 50s.”