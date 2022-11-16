New Wellington council kicks off first meeting of the term

The new Wellington City Council has started its new term with a meeting where councillors approved their own pay rates and heard maiden speeches from new councillors.

The councillors voted to approve their new pay rate and allowances – $105,283 per year for councillors and $183,027 for the mayor. The pay rate for the mayor is set by the Remuneration Authority, and councillors are given a pool of money which they must allocate to themselves.

The seven new councillors gave their maiden speeches, beginning with Nīkau Wi Neera, the first councillor to hold the Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Māori ward seat.

He opened with a tauparapara (first utterance) composed by his direct ancestor Te Rauparaha, who was paramount chief of Ngāti Toa in the 1800s. Tuesday marked the end of the land wars by almost 150 years to the day, Wi Neera said.

“I cannot help but recall some ancestral memory of this loss (of confiscation), made all the more painful by the later confiscations of the land wars which begin with Te Rauparaha at Wairau Valley. ... I will work to continue the struggles he began all those years ago and maintain sovereignty over his lands.”

Nureddin Abdurahman, elected in Paekawakawa/Southern ward, spoke about his first language Oromo and how “like te reo, it has suffered from government action against it”. He spoke Oromo on the livestream to greet his family members watching from Ethiopia.

He wanted businesses to continue to thrive in Wellington and hoped the council could bring them on board with future focused policies.

“Business owners need to look beyond the next year’s profit and loss financial statement. We are making decisions which will affect people a century later from now – one look at our pipes shows this.”

Tim Brown, former Infratil chairperson and arts advocate, spoke about his experience dealing with councils and other civic agencies.

“Good governance matters for councils as much as businesses,” he said. But the real impetus for standing for council was the “disaster” of Wellington housing. “Housing is unnafordable, sometimes unavailable, and often unliveable.”

Ray Chung spoke about his childhood growing up in a household of 16 on Jessie St. Once he got a job in sales, he realised: “I could get paid for talking, so that’s what I’ve been doing since then.”

His goals on council were to look at council spending and cut down on waste, as he thought too much was going towards “focus groups”.

John Apanowicz set out three areas of focus: rates, bringing life back into the inner city, and making Mākara beach resilient in a changing climate.

He was “business-friendly”, he said. 25 years ago he worked as an accountant in the building where the council now meets.

”This was my third campaign for council, third time lucky. ... This is a diverse group of people and I’m looking forward to everyone bringing their own views and ideas.”

Ben McNulty spoke about how fairness was hard to define, but it would be at the heart of his decisions.

The Takapū/Northern ward councillor spoke about how the Northern suburbs were “on the cusp of exciting change”.

Speaking to his Paekawakawa/Southern ward colleagues, he said in 20 years time it will be Johnsonville and Tawa rather than Island Bay carrying the “mantle of cool and quirky” for Wellington.

Tony Randle described himself as a “suburbanite” who had been living in Johnsonville since 1993 and been involved in local community groups. “I love my community.”

He was focused on advocating for transport, an area where he said “there’s usually a logical solution but there’s also a political solution” and it was “interesting to see which one wins out”.