Wellington regional council establishes Te Tiriti committee

The new committee will be the first council committee specifically focused on upholding Treaty obligations.

The regional council has created a committee to consider its Tiriti o Waitangi obligations in relation to all decisions.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti is a new creation and is the first council committee specifically focused on upholding Treaty obligations.

The committee was established by unanimous resolution in the first Greater Wellington Regional Council meeting of the term on Thursday morning. It will be a full-council committee so all regional councillors will take part.

Chairperson of the new committee, Porirua-Tawa constituency councillor Hikitia Ropata, said the new committee was a bold and necessary “first step towards a stronger relationship with mana whenua”.

READ MORE:

* Alarming flood predictions require government support, Wellington council says

* Months of Wellington bus pain ahead: 7 in 8 services cancelled on one route

* Infighting among Environment Canterbury councillors after claim of block-voting



KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Stuff's NZ Made/Nā Nīu Tīreni project: When the Treaty of Waitangi was signed, Māori owned more than 66 million acres of land. By 1975, almost 97 per cent had been sold or taken. (Last published February 1, 2021.)

The new committee would ensure tikanga and mātauranga Māori were built into council decisions “rather than afterthoughts”, she said.

As well as establishing the committee, the council resolved to pay Hikitia Ropata – who will chair the committee – the same as the other whole-council committee chairpersons, Thomas Nash and Penny Gaylor.

“It’s looking to influence all of those council decisions and encourage debate and discussions.”

She said the unanimous resolution showed the council was focused on respecting te Tiriti obligations.

“It’s a sign that we’re determined to get this right with our iwi and hapū partners.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Great Wellington Regional Council chairperson Daran Ponter says the council’s success comes from collaboration with mana whenua and other councils. (File photo)

Greater Wellington chairperson Daran Ponter said the new committee would help the council to take the next step towards good outcomes for mana whenua.

The full committee structure and remuneration for councillors was set at this first meeting.

“This structure recognises the environment and climate at the heart of everything we do. As a regional council we are the environment protection authority, public transport agency, the river control authority, bulk water provider, the park ranger, pest controller, harbour master, major infrastructure provider, and the port owner,” Ponter said.

Success in the council’s role would come from partnership with iwi and collaboration with other councils, he said. There was a need for deeper understanding of the region, particularly in rural areas.

“With nearly three quarters of our region being rural, Greater Wellington must double down on our understanding of the challenges facing the rural sector and how climate change and environmental outcomes can be achieved for all parts of the region.”

Supplied Greater Wellington Transport Committee chairperson Thomas Nash and Greater Wellington Environment and Climate Committee chairperson Penny Gaylor. (File photo)

The full council committees for Greater Wellington are as follows.

Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti

Chairperson: Hikitia Ropata

Deputy: Daran Ponter

Transport Committee

Chairperson: Thomas Nash

Deputy: Simon Woolf

Climate Committee

Chairperson: Penny Gaylor

Deputy: Yadana Saw

Environment Committee

Chairperson: Penny Gaylor

Deputy: Quentin Duthie