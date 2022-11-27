Private hospital CEO issues statement slamming 'unnecessary' nurses strike

Stephanie Meek, NZNO delegate and registered nurse at Royston Hospital in Hastings talks about the strike action.

Negotiations are breaking down over a planned strike for nurses at private hospitals in Wellington and Hawke’s Bay.

The New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation (NZNO) is planning a second strike on Thursday 1 December at the privately-owned Bowen and Wakefield Hospitals in Wellington and Royston Hospital in Hastings.

But chief executive of Evolution Healthcare Sue Channon​ put out a statement on Sunday afternoon which said the strikes were “totally unnecessary” and she was “disappointed and frustrated”.

In response, NZNO chief executive Paul Goulter​said it looked like Evolution wanted to negotiate through the media. “That is completely unacceptable and a breach of good faith.”

John Cowpland/Stuff Nurses strike in October at Royston Hospital, Hastings. (File photo)

Evolution Healthcare and NZNO disagree on whether a further pay offer has been made at all.

Goulter said the nurses have seen no further offers; Channon said the company made an informal offer of 20% to 30% which would become official if the strike is called off. Both said they were ready to come back to the negotiating table at any time.

Channon did not understand why the strike was going ahead, describing it as “completely bewildering”.

Evolution Healthcare had told NZNO it was ready to come back to the negotiating table with a better offer, she said, but would not come back to the table while the union was threatening strike action.

NZNO/Supplied New Zealand Nurses Organisation chief executive Paul Goulter addresses the striking nurses at Wakefield Hospital. (File photo)

Previously the striking nurses rejected a pay increase of 15% over the next two years, and said the offer was not enough to bring them to the same level as their colleagues in the public sector. They went on strike on 20 October.

“NZNO members employed by Evolution Healthcare knowingly rejected the last offer and it is still their expectation that the employer will enter immediate negotiations with an offer that will settle this matter,” Goulter said.

Since the first strike, Channon said, the company has told the union it is prepared to put a third year of pay increases on the table, match any public sector increase negotiated, and guarantee a further increase tied to March 2023’s Consumer Price Index.

John Cowpland/Stuff NZNO and Evolution Healthcare cannot agree on whether a further offer has been made. (File photo)

Around 80 patient surgeries would be cancelled because of the planned strike, and most would be deferred until the New Year – a “devastating” outcome for patients who have been waiting and making arrangements for their surgeries, Channon said.

“Rather than come to the table and negotiate in a positive way, its response has been to issue a strike notice – that’s hardly professional or responsible.”

Evolution Healthcare was purchased in 2021 by Sunsuper – now part of a large superannuation fund in Australia – and Queensland Investment Corporation – the Queensland Government’s investment company.