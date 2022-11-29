As plans for Wellington's Johnsonville mall revamp stall, frustrated councillors talk up compulsory acquisition

Stride Property Group appear to be backing out of another plan to redevelop the Johnsonville Shopping Centre. (File photo)

Councillors say they want to compulsorily acquire the Johnsonville Shopping Centre if plans for a redevelopment fall through again.

Stride Property Group, the owner of the shopping centre, is well known in Wellington for announcing new developments of the mall that never eventuate.

The latest plan for a mixed-use residential and commercial development is on the rocks, as Stride refuses to commit to providing housing.

Last month the Wellington City Council lost an application for $16 million from the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, because Stride would not commit to providing the housing set out in its own redevelopment plans.

Monique Ford/Stuff Diane Calvert says the council needs to look at compulsory acquisition if the latest plans do not eventuate. (File photo)

“It’s a massive eyeroll,” said councillor Ben McNulty. The funding would have gone to sewage pipes in the centre of Johnsonville, which he described as a “no-brainer”.

Projects around the Wellington region – in Porirua, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Kāpiti– have received millions from the Infrastructure Acceleration Fund. With Stride backing out of this application, Wellington is set to receive nothing.

“There’s been a huge amount of wasted council time and now Johnsonville won’t qualify for money that was a sure thing,” McNulty said.

McNulty and independent councillor Diane Calvert, from opposite sides of the council table, agreed the council should make a “plan B” to compulsorily acquire the 4.1ha of land if redevelopment plans founder again. Councils have powers to acquire land for public works, such as building roads, under the Public Works Act.

“I would like council to consider how they might take further action including using the Public Works Act to force them into putting forward what they actually want to do,” McNulty said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff New councillor Ben McNulty says Johnsonville residents want to see action in the shopping centre

Calvert was sceptical about the chances of a redevelopment going ahead, though she hoped it would.

Her children were excited about plans for a redevelopment including a movie theatre back in the mid-2000s, and since then there have been several plans which never eventuated. She points out there were at least two resource consents granted in 2009 and 2017 for the redevelopment, which never came to anything.

“If this plan doesn’t go ahead we need to look at compulsory acquisition.”

Calvert said she did not mind whether the town centre redevelopment including housing or not, but said it had to be well-designed and make use of Johnsonville as a transport hub.

STUFF The planned redevelopment of the Johnsonville mall continues to stall. Video first published November 2020.

McNulty said the mall was “pretty dead”, describing the car park as “dilapidated” and full of potholes. He said it was a bad sign for the redevelopment that Stride had pulled out of the Infrastructure Acceleration Funding and signalled it didn’t want to go with the housing plan.

“The state of play now is what do Stride want to do? Johnsonville doesn’t know.”

The Ministry for the Environment confirmed Stride’s current plan for redevelopment – including 130 apartments, a plaza, a supermarket and seven other multi-storey buildings – was approved for a fast-tracked resource consent process.

But Stride had not yet taken the next step and applied for a resource consent, a Ministry spokesperson said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Stride owns 4.1 hectares of land in the Johnsonville town centre, known as the “golden triangle”. (File photo)

Jarrod Thompson​, senior development manager at Stride, said the company remained in the consenting phase of development planning and could not confirm their plans outside of that.

The Infrastructure Acceleration Fund was “a Wellington City Council matter” which Stride would not comment on, Thompson said.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said the Infrastructure Application Funding was a joint application from the council and Stride.