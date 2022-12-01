Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway might not open before Christmas

The new Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway is on a tight timeline to open before the end of the year.

Waka Kotahi is facing “very tight timeframe” to open in the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway before Christmas, raising the prospect that holiday commuters will again face a bottleneck where Transmission Gully merges with the old road.

Ongoing Covid disruptions had already seen delays to the new expressway, and Waka Kotahi regional infrastructure delivery manager Jetesh Bhula said the agency would be able to confirm the opening date in the middle of December.

The project team was working hard to have the road opened to traffic before the end of the year, he said.

The new expressway will save time for holidaymakers on the road trip out of Wellington, if it can open in time for summer travel. After the completion of the much-delayed Transmission Gully, Ōtaki is the last major bottleneck – over public holidays queues slowed to a crawl.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF The $405 million Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway is now scheduled to open in late 2022.

Work started on the $445 million project in 2017. It was meant to be completed in 2020, but was eventually pushed back to late 2022 because of Covid delays and changes to the project design.

The road will connect with the Kāpiti Expressway and form part of State Highway 1, just off the northern end of Transmission Gully.

Bhula said there were three factors which could delay the road’s completion: poor weather, Covid-related staff shortages or material shortages, and major plant breakdowns.

The bulk of the remaining work was asphalting, which could not take place in heavy rain, so the timeframe was “dependent on favourable weather conditions”.

The expressway is being constructed with a more durable type of asphalt, to avoid the subsidence problems which affected the Kāpiti Expressway.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied The latest photos of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway, taken on November 14, 2022.

Workers needs to lay a further 8500 tonnes of asphalt to complete the surfacing of the road.

“We are currently investigating whether all of this is needed to enable opening or whether some can wait until after opening,” Bhula said.

Waka Kotahi still needed to complete the connections to State Highway 1, add a further 7 kilometres of safety barrier, and complete the line markings.

A critical piece of work was the expressway’s integration with electronic signs and cameras, which linked to the transport operations centre. This was due to happen in mid-December.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Asphalting work is underway on the new Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway.

Completed works include 1400 tonnes of asphalt base layers, 90% of the safety barriers, 30% of the line marking, and 90% of the signage installations. Safety audits were “well underway” and approximately 30% complete.

Some planned works would not happen before the opening of the expressway – these included the shared path, noise mitigation walls, local road connections, and the final safety audit.

The Ōtaki to North of Levin Expressway, which will join onto the northern end of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway, is scheduled to start construction in 2025 for an opening date of approximately 2029.