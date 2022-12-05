Several people in hospital following car crash in Lower Hutt

Haywards Hill Rd is closed in the northbound lane after a crash. (File photo)

Several people are in Hutt Hospital after two vehicles crashed early this morning.

The crash, near the intersection between the Western Hutt Rd and Haywards Hill Rd in Stokes Valley, is blocking the northbound lane of traffic.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the turnoff to State Highway 58 and take alternate routes.

A police spokesperson confirmed the crash happened at 4.45am just before the turn-off to State Highway 58, Haywards Hill Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.