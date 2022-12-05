Two people treated for serious injuries following car crash in Lower Hutt

Haywards Hill Rd is closed in the northbound lane after a crash. (File photo)

Two people have serious injuries after two vehicles crashed early this morning.

Roads are back open following the crash. The crash, near the intersection between the Hutt Expressway and State Highway 58, blocked the northbound lane turnoff to Haywards Hill Rd and created queues of drivers.

A police spokesperson confirmed the crash happened at 4.45am just before the turn-off to State Highway 58, Haywards Hill Rd.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.