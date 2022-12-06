Body of missing Wellington diver found in search

The body of a missing diver has been found off the coast of Wellington.

The diver was found shortly before 8am on Tuesday morning, a police spokesperson said. Police are working to support the diver’s family.

A large group of family members gathered at the Wellington coast just south of Scorching Bay, and an ambulance has left the scene.

Police were working to support the diver’s family and will refer the death to the coroner, the spokesperson said.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Police blocked the coastal road during the search for a missing free diver in Karaka Bay.

The search continued this morning for the diver, who did not return from free-diving on Monday evening.

A local, who did not want to be identified, said the first police car arrived at Karaka Bay about 6.30pm on Monday.

A helicopter arrived soon after and spent about two hours focusing on an area of water near a pier. Then police and a helicopter resumed the search early on Tuesday, she said.

Karaka Bay Rd was cordoned off while search efforts continued, but has now reopened.

Police began their efforts this morning with a rescue helicopter and drone out over the water as part of the search.

Tom Hunt/Stuff A thermos of coffee left out for the search and rescue team who were looking for a missing free diver off the coast of Karaka Bay, Wellington.

The search teams were out last night looking for the diver at Wellington’s Karaka Bay and nearby bays. The Police Maritime Unit and National Dive Squad were out, along with Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving and a helicopter.