Decorated letterboxes sprinkle festive cheer throughout Wellington suburb

Leigha Speirs-Hutton of Wellington has organised a festive letterbox campaign this year with many people in Crofton Downs going Christmas crazy on their letterboxes.

A heartwarming idea to make a new family member feel welcome has been enthusiastically adopted to bring the Christmas spirit to a Wellington suburb.

Anyone cruising the streets of Crofton Downs lately may have noticed residents are particularly festive with their letterboxes.

The Wellington woman behind what could be a new Christmas tradition, Leigha Speirs-Hutton​ said she’d never been particularly enthusiastic about the season in the past.

But when her sister-in-law recently moved to New Zealand she wanted to do something to make her feel welcome.

The sister-in-law was from a Catholic community in Vietnam where they embraced decorations at Christmas, and Speirs-Hutton thought they could start something in her neighbourhood.

“In Vietnam they decorate their churches with a lot of lights, and they’re very festive. So I wanted to start a tradition with her to bring some of that festivity to New Zealand, to make her feel more comfortable and more at home.

“I think I’m getting more into Christmas because she’s in the family now.”

Speirs-Hutton started a social media page, printed and delivered flyers and found sponsorship to kick start the Crofton Downs Festive Trail and more than 50 residents have jumped on board by decorating their letterboxes.

The idea sprang from a visit to her Nana in a retirement village in Palmerston North where the residents had all decorated their letterboxes.

“I thought it was really nice doing a loop around all these houses and seeing what everyone created and I thought my letterbox would be great to decorate,” Speirs-Hutton said.

“Then I thought I might as well invite my whole neighbourhood to join in, because wouldn’t that be cool.”

Now she was hoping the suburban festive trail would become an annual tradition.

“I’m so surprised about how many people joined. Now we’ve got over 50 photos to show people next year and say ‘look, this is what you could do’,” she said.

“Some of them they have put in a lot of time and effort, and they look amazing, but it's not about that necessarily. You just can do what you can do with the resources you do have. Even just putting a bit of tinsel on your letterbox is nice to drive by.”

Prizes of vouchers and a hamper will be awarded on December 17.