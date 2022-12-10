Corgis competing in annual Wellington races would have made late Queen proud

Corgis and their owners came from around the country to compete in the 4th annual Black Hawk Wellington Corgi Races on Saturday.

Competitors at this year’s annual corgi race in Wellington would surely have done the late Queen Elizabeth proud.

It was a joyous sight as more than two dozen corgis bounded their way across the grassy green field at Lower Hutt’s Belmont Domain on Saturday. Now in its 4th year, competitors come from around the country to take part.

Event organiser Michael Romanos said with the recent passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II, this year's corgi races took on special significance.

“I am sure the Queen would love to have witnessed a whole bunch of corgis sprinting in little legged, bum-rolling corgi-fashion to their owners at the other end of a field.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff More than two dozen corgis made the 60-metre sprint across a grassy field at Lower Hutt’s Belmont Domain on Saturday.

Romanos was impressed with the calibre of this year’s entrants and noted most the 26 competitors were all in good condition and looking quite trim.

”I wonder if some have maybe been doing a bit of extra training,” he said.

The 60-metre sprinting final saw Wadestown’s own 10-month-old Spud (owned by Bridget McIlraith​) take out the top dog title, proving that age really is an advantage.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Arte, dressed in number 4, busting to get going at the start line

Spectators delighted as the corgis, sporting numbered racing vests donated by the Palmerston North Greyhound Club, veered wildly off course, ran in the opposite direction and others rolled in the grass.

Despite their small stature, corgis are deceptively fast and known for both their energy and endurance, Romanos said.

The fun, free-entry saw the pups competing for bags of Black Hawk premium dog food almost as large as they were. Spud also took home the Wellington Welsh Corgi Club's race trophy.

However, Romanos said all dogs that competed were rewarded for their efforts, taking home their own MasterPet treats and cans of Black Hawk dog food.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Miranda Dunnings (front left) waits for Ollie to approach the finish line while Bridget McIlraith, from Wadestown, calls a triumphant10-month-old Spud.

It was the second time competing for cardigan corgi Biscuit​ and his owner Ollie Meadows​ who came down from Hamilton. The two-year-old is also a regular along the agility competition circuit.

“He knows all sorts of tricks,” said Meadows of Biscuit, who of course at that moment chose not to demonstrate he knew how to ‘play dead’ as asked.

The two had more luck placing fourth in their heat but failed to make it through to the final.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff It was the second time competing for Ollie Meadows and Biscuit from Hamilton.

First timers Tanishka Pretorius and husband Rudolf Pretorius​ moved to New Zealand from South Africa three years ago, bringing with them their other two much larger rescues.

The Wellington-based veterinarian said she had always wanted a corgi of her own and they were able to avoid the two to three year waitlists for the breed after meeting a fellow South African emigre breeder.

Two-year-old Mina​, also known as Nunu​, may be the smallest of the pack but she “rules the house.

Going into the races, their first time competing, Tanishka said there were a few long-legged corgis they worried about, but you never know and Nunu woke them up every morning with her zoomies.