Land near Wellington airport could become bus depot

The long journey to find a new bus depot could be over as Greater Wellington Regional Council leases new land near the airport. (File photo)

The long journey to find a new bus depot could be over as Greater Wellington Regional Council leases new land near the airport.

The council has signed a long-term lease with Wellington Airport for nearly two hectares of land for public transport.

It could be the end of the battle to find a site for buses from the Kilbirnie bus depot, which is slated for redevelopment. The term of NZ Bus’ lease of that site will be expiring over the next year.

Signing this lease for more public transport land was “hugely significant” said regional councillor Thomas Nash, who leads Greater Wellington’s transport committee.

READ MORE:

* Revamping this suburban Wellington bus stop will cost $2.8m – is it worth it?

* Months of Wellington bus pain ahead: 7 in 8 services cancelled on one route

* Suspended Wellington buses 'incredibly unfair' on people with no alternatives, city missioner says



JASON DORDAY/Stuff Stuff asks bus commuters about the ins and outs of bus etiquette.

“It means the public transport network in Wellington has a more secure future.”

The land is located on Tirangi Rd and Kingsford Smith St and was well-positioned to support more frequent buses, chargers for electric buses, and could also tie into mass rapid transit plans from Let’s Get Wellington Moving.

The new lease was one of Greater Wellington’s first steps towards greater ownership and control of public transport, Nash said.

Under the Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM), which is on its way out, bus operators leased their own depots and charged the costs back to the regional council. It was a “sub-optimal approach”, said Nash.

The Government’s new Sustainable Public Transport Framework emboldened the regional council to take more of an active role and lease the land itself.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Thomas Nash says the lease gives public transport a secure future in Wellington.

A council review of PTOM in 2021 highlighted that a lack of long-term investment and infrastructure was a significant risk to a reliable, robust and efficient public transport network, said Greater Wellington chief executive Nigel Corry.

The lease from the airport was a strong signal of the council beginning to play a more active role in controlling public transport facilities and infrastructure, he said.

“We know that land is scarce in Wellington, so we are thankful for our relationship with Wellington Airport and the opportunity to secure the [...] site,” Corry said.

The plan for a bus depot was not set in stone – the regional council will be engaging with its mana whenua partners and the community about the best use for the land.

The search for a new bus depot in Wellington has been difficult since the sale of the Kilbirnie depot in 2021, when the new owners gave previous owner NZ Bus two years to find a new depot.

Wellington International Airport chief executive Matt Clarke said the airport was “pleased to help the regional council secure a site that could enable critical public transport infrastructure”.