Ngaio, Aro Valley next in Wellington's citywide network of bike lanes

Another win for cyclists as the Ngaio and Aro Valley cycleways are approved, making up part of the citywide cycleway network.

Lower speeds, beautified footpaths and bike lanes are coming to a suburb near you.

In its final committee meeting of the year, ahead of a full council meeting on Thursday, the Wellington City Council’s regulatory processes committee approved Ngaio and Aro Valley legs of the citywide cycleway network along with town centre upgrades in Island Bay.

Both of the cycleways will connect suburbs with the city centre of Wellington and are scheduled to start construction next year.

Deputy mayor and Paekawakawa/Southern ward councillor Laurie Foon said it was a “great day for giving people more transport choices”.

READ MORE:

* Wellington aiming for 50km of new cycleways in next two years

* Wellington city council approves Greta Point to Cobham Drive cycleway

* Temporary cycleways for Shelly Bay and Brooklyn back on agenda, along with central city 'parklets'



MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Jeltsje Keizer said her family sold their car 'the week after we got out of lockdown" in 2020 and haven't looked backed since.

She was enthusiastic about the changes to Island Bay’s town centre, which include widened footpaths, planter boxes, benches and spaces for outdoor dining.

“For Island Bay, there’s a big opportunity that the village is a real attraction for Wellington,” she said, noting the diverse cultural history of the area as well as the scenic, seaside location.

“The redevelopment is talking about great things that make a town centre vibrant and draw people in. It will be wonderful for the community and make people more connected to each other.”

All three proposals had their share of controversy, with some businesses opposing the removal of on-street car parks.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Deputy mayor Laurie Foon is excited about the beautification of the Island Bay town centre. (File photo)

The councillors were confident the council had done enough to adapt to public feedback and concerns from businesses. “Island Bay 2.0 this is not,” said Ben McNulty.

He pointed out that council officers had made 13 changes to the proposed traffic resolution in response to the public submissions received two weeks ago – many of the changes involved retaining or adding car parks.

“These businesses have the skills and the know-how to adapt,” he said.

Claire Pascoe, head of the transitional cycleway programme, told the councillors that in Ngaio a two-stage process had been used to give businesses time to adapt to fewer on-street parks.

The part of the Ngaio cycleway which cuts the closest to Kaiwharawhara businesses will be delayed until a second stage of installation in 2024. This does not mean the second stage of the cycleway will not be delivered, Pascoe said.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Tamatha Paul says it’s awesome for Aro Valley, a suburb with many cyclists, to get a cycleway. (File photo)

There was a “vibrant and connected” business community in Kaiwharawhara who would be able to communicate on how to best share their off-street parking at different times of the day, she said. The delay would give them time to arrange this.

The cost of Ngaio cycleway connection is estimated at $1.6 million, and the Aro Valley cycleway connection at $1.35m.

Pukehīnau/Lambton ward councillor Tamatha Paul said it was “awesome” to see a cycleway going in her neighbourhood of Aro Valley, where many of the community were cyclists.

The changes would make it more convenient for buses going through Aro Valley as well, she said.

After an amendment from Paul, the council also resolved to begin the process of renaming Epuni St in Aro Valley to Te Puni St, its correct name.

The cycleways will become part of the 166km Paneke Pōneke Bike Network – of which the council is planning to roll out 50km before June 2024.

The quick pace is driven by the council's Te Atakura First to Zero climate change strategy, with transport emissions a key target.