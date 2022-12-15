Wellington City Council to discuss $150m cost escalation in private

Significant decisions about debt-funded projects are on the agenda for a meeting on Thursday – but the Wellington City Council will discuss the decisions in private.

That’s on top of a public agenda featuring a $12 million add-on to the cost of the Te Matapihi central library rebuild at the council’s final meeting of the year.

Leaked meeting papers show the public-excluded items include the purchase of 474 car parks in the Century City complex and an increase in the budget for the city’s new sludge minimisation facility, which could now cost $400m.

The public are excluded from both discussions on grounds of commercial sensitivity and protecting commercial negotiations.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 shadow looms large and long over Wellington projects

* Sewage solution could mean no more turd taxis, no more pipe-mares

* Golden Mile or rocky road: Council approves car-free plan after heated debate



STUFF Wellington Water initially estimated trucks would transport sludge between Moa Point and the Southern Landfill for at least five weeks. It ended up going on for months. (First published in October, 2020)

After a split vote with eight councillors in favour and eight against excluding the public from discussions about Frank Kitts Park, Mayor Tory Whanau used her casting vote to make the discussions private.

The five public-excluded items, approved by the council, include acquisition of land for an Aotea Quay roundabout, Frank Kitts park construction, and the appointment of people to council controlled-organisations, along with the sludge plant and car parks.

“This is involving several hundred million dollars which will be passed on to ratepayers ... we need to be public about this,” said councillor Diane Calvert.

Ben McNulty said he was “extremely begrudgingly” supporting the exclusion and the council was “not doing itself any favours” by excluding the public.

The leaked papers show the sludge minimisation facility is now estimated to cost $366.5m – significantly more than the $208m budgeted in the long-term plan.

The project went out to public consultation earlier in the year and is a key part of the zero waste strategy, where the council aims to reduce waste to landfill by half before 2030.

Much of the funding for the facility – $299m – will come from a levy on residential and commercial ratepayers over the course of 30 years. The council is using the Infrastructure Funding and Financing Act to fund the project.

Building the sludge plant is urgent, the papers say, because the current consents for dumping sewage sludge at the landfill expire in 2026. On the current timeline, the plant will be completed by June 2026.

LGWM/Stuff Plans to encourage sustainable transport like the pedestrianisation of the Golden Mile will remove car parks.

Another public-excluded item is the purchase of 474 car parks on Tory St, at a cost of between $10m and $20m.

The purchase is needed to “mitigate the expected loss of on-street parking in the central city in coming years”, the papers say.

More than half of the central city’s 3000 on-street car parks are likely to be removed through projects to encourage active transport, including the pedestrianisation of the Golden Mile and the roll-out of the Paneke Pōneke cycleway network.

The council has made a conditional offer on the car parks. The purchase does not include the building, only the car parks themselves.

The car parks are located in a building at 70 Tory St, near Harvey Norman. If the purchase goes ahead, they would begin operating as public car parks from 1 April 2023.