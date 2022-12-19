Mum of kayaker who drowned warns it could happen to anyone

Jack Skellett, 23, drowned after going for a kayaking trip out to Matiu/Somes Island.

Jack Skellett​ was ready to embark on a trip around New Zealand in December last year.

The 23-year-old had bought a van, kitted it out and could carry his new kayak on a roof rack. He’d quit his job in recreation at Victoria University and left his flat in Karori to stay at his Dad’s house for a few days.

But he never returned from a paddle around Mātiu/Somes island.

His mum, Karen Skellett​, recalls the moment she got the phone call that Jack had not returned home. She didn’t immediately fear the worst, as Jack had been doing a lot of paddling since buying a kayak on TradeMe four weeks earlier.

Then his van was found without the kayak at Petone Wharf. “Alarm bells started to ring,” she said.

Jack’s body was found the next day by Coastguard, near Camp Bay, after an extensive search by his friends, family and colleagues.

Ezra McDonald/ACC Karen Skellett is visiting Camp Bay, where her son Jack’s body was found.

“We were walking up and down from Eastbourne to Days Bay and it was so windy and raining, the sea was so rough that you just knew that he wasn’t going to be found alive. You knew that it wasn’t going to be a good outcome.”

One year on from Jack’s death, Karen wants to raise awareness about being safe in the water. Many people think of kayaking as an easy, safe activity but there were risks, she said.

Last year was particularly bad, with the highest number of drowning fatalities in a decade. In the Wellington region alone, 13 people drowned.

This year there have been 83 drownings so far, with six in Wellington.

Jack’s death was shocking because he was “a clever lad” who received scholarships at university and had been a strong swimmer since he was a child, Karen said.

“If something like this can happen to him, it can so easily happen to someone else.”

Ezra McDonald/ACC Jack Skellett’s death was devastating and shows drowning can happen to anyone, says his mother Karen Skellett.

ACC’s Injury Prevention programme leader James Whitaker said far too many people underestimated risks in the water.

“These drownings and injuries are preventable,” Whitaker said. “If we take the time to assess the risks before we jump in and make smart choices, we can keep doing the things we love.”

Water Safety chief executive David Gerrard said heading into summer, people needed to do all they could to avoid risks.

“We don’t want any empty seats at the Christmas table.”

Men are overrepresented in drowning statistics – 76 of the 90 drownings last year were men – and needed to think carefully about the risks before going out on the water, he said.

To stay safe, Gerrard recommended always wearing a life jacket designed for kayaking and paddling with a friend.

Karen knew Jack had been learning to kayak, but assumed he was paddling around the shoreline. She didn’t know he was planning to paddle around Mātiu/Somes island. “I would have tried to talk him out of it, like his Dad did.”

Visiting the beach where Jack’s body was found one year ago was “bittersweet”, Karen said.

“In some ways I feel close to him here.”

Looking back, she thinks it was a situation where Jack “didn’t know what he didn’t know” about kayaking. “Unless you’ve done kayak training and water safety you don’t know about [checking tides, checking conditions before entering the water].”

It was “devastating” to lose her only child, but what she mourned the most was that Jack would never get to live his life.

“He was the sort of person who put his dreams into reality, he quit his job and was going off travelling ... All those things that should happen won’t happen for him, he has lost everything.”