Hutt City Council fourth in Wellington region to endorse Make It 16's call for lower voting age

Make it 16 campaigner Caeden Tipler says MPs cannot ignore this level of support from local government. (File photo)

Make It 16’s calls to lower the voting age are gaining traction among councils in the Wellington region.

On Tuesday the Hutt City Council became the latest council to join the call to lower the voting age to 16.

Wellington, Porirua, and Kāpiti councils have already passed resolutions in support of Make It 16’s campaign, with the Wellington City Council leading the charge back in 2021.

“Local Government elections also suffer from severe turnout problems. We can revitalise these elections by allowing rangatahi a say, which has been proven to increase civic engagement overseas,” said Make It 16 co-director Caeden Tipler .

READ MORE:

* Marcus Lush: Time to lower the voting age to 16

* FPP or STV? Lower Hutt voters to vote on voting in 2022

* No rhyme or reason for incoherent voter behaviour



The Christchurch City Council also indicated support for lowering the voting age back in 2019 with a submission to select committee on local body elections.

Seventy-three elected councillors and mayors from councils across the country have signed a letter in support of Make It 16.

Bruce Mackay / STUFF The Supreme Court has declared that the current voting age of 18 is unjustified discrimination, boosting the argument to consider lowering the age to 16. Video first published November 21 2022.

The change was also recommended by the Review into the Future of Local Government, according to a draft report in October.

MPs could not ignore this level of support from local government, Tipler said.

“There is clear momentum for a lower voting age for local elections, which require only 51% of Parliament to change. The Government must allow a separate vote on local elections in the Bill they put to the House next year, and Parliament must pass it.”