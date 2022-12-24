They deck the house with lights so jolly. If you don't go, you may be sorry

Jaydeen and Tony Thistoll have been transforming their Lower Hutt home on Cambridge Tce to a Christmas destination for 20 years.

Jaydeen and Tony Thistoll​ know what they will be doing every November – putting up Christmas lights.

The Lower Hutt couple have been decorating their home and garden for about 20 years, much to the delight of locals who turn out in large numbers to enjoy their Christmas display.

Their busiest night is usually Christmas Eve but November is also a busy time as well.

“It is a wee bit of a chore putting them all up. We have no life in November,” Jaydeen said.

The entire family lends a hand and with tall trees, a cherry picker is a must.

Watching the reaction of children makes all the hard work worthwhile for the couple. Every year they get people knocking on their door, asking when the lights will be going on. The lights even have their own social media page.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The Cambridge Tce property is hard to miss.

This year crowds have been large, which she attributes to a post-Covid desire to get out.

Wednesday night was particularly busy with Jaydeen giving out more than 300 lollipops to children who visit.

“It was just crazy. It was wall to wall with people all night.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Jaydeen Thistoll likes to greet kids and hand out lollipops.

As well as a giant candle and a bouncy Father Christmas, there is a snowy garden and a reindeer corner.

“The kids love the snowy garden.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Father Christmas is on hand to remind everyone how many days there is to Christmas.

With so many lights their power bill increases slightly but with LEDs, it is a lot less than when they used the incandescent light bulbs. Jaydeen said they have no idea how many lights they have.

”We have millions, millions, we have given up counting, there are thousands on every tree.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff An interesting take on Christmas lights in Sunshine Crescent, Kelson.

Visitors are asked to give a koha, which goes to different charities every year.

This year, the charities that will receive the funds raised at 97 Cambridge Tce, are TS Tamatoa Sea Cadets and No 2 Hutt City Squadron Air Training Corps​.