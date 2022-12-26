Orcas provide Boxing Day entertainment for Wellington

A family of orcas swim through Wellington's waterfront on Boxing Day to the delight of onlookers.

Wellingtonians have a new Boxing Day activity this year: viewing orcas .

Crowds of people have used Facebook posts and photos to track the movements of a pod of orcas who have been cruising around the capital’s swimming spots since Christmas.

Jun Yamog/Supplied A pod of orcas swim through Wellington Harbour on Boxing Day, delighting onlookers.

Most recently the orcas appear to be swimming over from Shelly Bay to Scorching Bay, past queues of cars backed up on the route towards the beach.

Earlier this morning the marine mammals were spotted at Miramar Wharf, Hataitai beach, and Oriental Bay.

Yesterday, on Christmas Day, the orcas were first spotted in the morning near the Interislander terminal.

Michaela Newton/Supplied An orca chases a stingray on Christmas Day near Point Gordon in Wellington.

They appeared to be hunting stingrays as they headed past Shelly Bay, with one stingray spotted leaping out of the water over an orca.

There appear to be at least four orcas in the pod.