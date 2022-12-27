One person critically injured after multiple vehicle crash on SH3

Two or three vehicles were involved in the crash, a police spokesperson says.

One person is in a critical condition after multiple vehicles crashed on State Highway 3 north of Palmerston North.

No one else was seriously injured in the crash, but two or three vehicles were involved according to a police spokesperson.

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Drivers can expect delays following the crash, which occurred before 11am in the Rangitikei district.

Police recommended that drivers should avoid the area near the intersection of Hansen’s Line and State Highway 3.

Diversions are in place through Oroua Rd, Aranui Rd and Green Rd.