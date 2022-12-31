New Year Honours: Author and sober advocate recognised

Author Lotta Dann has been named on the New Years Honours List for her services to alcohol addiction sufferers.

An author whose honesty about recovering from alcoholism and advocacy towards other suffering from addiction has been recognised for her services to the community.

Writer and mother-of-three Lotta Dann has been made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to alcohol recovery and ongoing sobriety through her website Living Sober.

The former journalist has been open about her journey towards recovery from alcoholism, and has written a book based on her blog, Mrs D is Going Without, which chronicles her journey to sobriety.

Dann said she was “super chuffed” about receiving the reward and had bought herself a tiara to wear to celebrate with spending New Year's Eve camping with her family.

LOTTA DANN/Supplied Lotta Dann said she was grateful for the recognition to her work, and said being awarded the title made her feel seen.

The journalist was grateful for the recognition of her work. The work she did was not often the kind that was seen, so it was good to be acknowledged, she said.

“I felt really seen and valued for what I'd been doing.”

Dann said that of the work she had been recently doing, she was most proud of the people who joined her website, Living Sober, and how they were working hard to try to stay sober.

She was also enjoying running workshops that raised awareness towards addiction and how it wasn’t a choice. Against common misconceptions, alcoholics weren’t inherently bad people, she said.

“We're not bad people or broken people or weak people. We're just people that, for whatever reason, have gotten addicted, and the more people who understand addiction and treat people who struggle with kindness, the better off all of us ...Just know that it's not a choice.”

Dann said it was important for people to know that alcohol was a drug and it was addictive. Even though it was presented as harmless in society it was not, she said.

“Going public with my own addiction and recovery and helping other people is what I’m driven to do. I just want people to know if they’re struggling there is a way out.”