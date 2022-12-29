Cobham Drive crossing facing delays, likely to open next month

Wellingtonians react to the Government's Let's Get Wellington Moving announcement on its preferred options.

The opening of Wellington’s Cobham Drive pedestrian crossing has been pushed into the New Year.

Construction of the crossing and traffic lights, which are located on the busy waterfront route from the city to the airport, started on rocky footing in May. The Wellington International Airport launched a court case in an attempt to stop the project.

The Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) project now appears mostly complete, but will not open until early January because of difficulties with lighting and power for the signalised crossing.

The crossing was originally meant to be functional in November. The estimated opening was then pushed back to the end of the year, and now it is early January 2023.

A December 21 update to project stakeholders from LGWM programme director Sarah Gardner​ cited “some lighting and power challenges” as the reason for the delay.

Last minute works were required to solve the issues, but it looked likely that the crossing would be open in early January, Gardner’s​ update said.

KEVIN STENT Once power and lighting issues are resolved, the crossing is likely to open in early January. Pictured: works on the crossing earlier in December.

A run of dry weather allowed the anti-skid surfacing on the crossing to be completed, so it would be ready to go once the power was connected.

“We will advise the community before the crossing is activated,” Gardner​ said in the project update.

She highlighted that the signalised crossing would “provide a safe way for people to cross this busy 1.8km stretch of road”.

It would be similar to the Basin Reserve pedestrian crossing, in that it would only activate when a pedestrian or cyclist pushed the button.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Sarah Gardner, LGWM’s programme director, says the crossing is important because it is a main route with a shared path.

Only one side of the traffic lanes would be stopped for the crossing at any one time, with an island in the middle for pedestrians and cyclists to wait.

“Importantly, it is the main route to Wellington International Airport, the regional indoor sports centre and regional swimming pool, as well as the new cycle lanes from Evans Bay into the city via Oriental Bay.

“Over 2000 secondary and intermediate students move around this area each weekday,” Gardner​ said.

The planned crossing faced opposition from drivers concerned about the delay to airport trips. There was a public push for an alternative option which did not pass through traffic, like an overbridge.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The crossing gives cyclists and pedestrians 15 seconds to cross the road, as well as an island in the middle to wait on.

LGWM opted for the quicker and cheaper option of a level button-push pedestrian crossing, which will give pedestrians and cyclists 15 seconds to cross one half of the busy road at the traffic lights.

The shared path along Cobham Dr has been open since March 2021, with no crossing to allow residents of the Eastern suburbs to reach it.

Wellington Airport brought a court case challenging the decision to put in a crossing and seeking an injunction to halt construction works, but pulled back from a full hearing after a judge declined to halt the construction works.

The judge found that the delay to drivers to the airport was not enough to show the airport had a position to protect by keeping the road as it was.

One person had been killed along with a number of serious pedestrian or cyclist injuries on the stretch of road, the judgment noted.