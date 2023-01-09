Long, cool drinks with a twist of pavlova or chocolate fish perhaps

Three of the drinks featured in the 2023 Cool As Challenge. From left: Bacon all the rules​ from Dirty Burger Upper Hutt, t Bay Passion from t Bay cafe, and The Great Kiwiana Shake from Buzz.

Fancy a drink featuring a chocolate fish, a mallowpuff, hundreds and thousands, a Moro bar and pavlova?

The Great Kiwiana Shake from Buzz in Lower Hutt is one of the drinks featured in the 2023 Cool As Challenge.

The challenge was started in Lower Hutt in 2016 to boost its struggling central city cafes but this year it has been extended to include Porirua and Upper Hutt.

Hospitality outlets have to come up with their own recipe for a cool summer drink.

Locals and visitors to the region will need to pace themselves with 37 drinks on offer between the three cities.

Customers vote for their favourite drink by QR code or by taking a selfie with their drink on the Cool As Challenge Facebook, and Instagram pages. The top two winning drinks across the three cities will be announced on January 30. The six top drinks will then be judged by an independent panel of judges.

Upper Hutt is on board with eight drinks including Mojito Kombucha from Get Fixed Bicycle, to an Avocado and Honey Dew Smoothie at Silverstream Bakery. There is even something for meat eaters with a bacon infused caramel thick shake topped with soft serve, candied bacon and caramel sauce at Dirty Burger.

supplied Noahs Ark Teahouse, Lower Hutt, hope to win with Coconut Cranberry Milk Tea and Cranberry Blast Fruit Tea.

Porirua has come to the party with 14 entries including a Banoffee McBanoffeeface​ desert style drink from The Karaage Kid to a pink summer spritzer infused with rhubarb from Café Kaizen​ and even a healthy, low carb, refined sugar-free drink for those calorie counters from Sushil’s Musclechef Kitchen and Café.

Hutt City Council organiser Cyndi Christensen said the challenge has a significant impact on the local economy, driving huge sales in participating cafes and increased foot traffic in the central city.

The 2023 Cool As Challenge runs from January 12 to 29.The winner will be announced on February 8. The top six winning drinks will be on offer from February 8-12 for people to enjoy and experience.