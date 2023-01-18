Extra buses on Wellington streets from today to alleviate pressure

Metlink is taking measures to ease overcrowding on buses, including bringing in charter buses to run extra services. (File photo)

Metlink is taking measures to ease overcrowding on buses, including bringing in charter buses to run extra services.

Wellingtonians have been struggling to catch crowded buses to work over the past two weeks, as Metlink operates on a sparse timetable usually reserved for weekends.

The timetable will continue at a reduced level until January 28 , but additional services will now be added to prevent the overcrowding seen in the last few weeks.

Acting general manager Tim Shackleton said the extra buses would help people head back to work.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure operators are allocating larger vehicles to the hardest hit routes to ease any overcrowding,” he said.

The reduced timetable for January – on top of the already reduced timetable due to the driver shortage – was introduced to give drivers holiday leave and provide time for the training of new drivers.

STUFF Transport Minister Michael Wood announces a $61 million Government effort to boost bus driver pay to $30 an hour for urban drivers and $28 an hour for regional drivers.

On Tuesday NZ Bus confirmed 100 drivers had been recruited from overseas and would arrive in Wellington over the next three months.

Because of the increasing travel demand this month, which Shackleton said was “traditionally a low patronage period”, Metlink would use charter buses to provide the extra services.

Metlink added extra buses for the Football Ferns game, along with extra carriages on its trains to cope with the expected crowd

The network operator is adding more services to its temporary January timetable ahead of the reintroduction of its full timetable on 28 January.

However, the services would still be reduced from full operating levels.

“While the regular timetable will be back in action ... with continued planned suspended services implemented late 2022, passengers are likely to experience some disruption from the ongoing national driver shortage,” Shackleton said.

Chairperson of Greater Wellington’s transport committee, Thomas Nash, said the introduction of new drivers from NZ Bus was a positive sign that the recent immigration changes would help with the bus driver shortage.

The shortage affects all of Australasia and has led to the suspension of many bus services. Pay rises for bus drivers as well as the addition of bus drivers to the skills shortage list are the measures intended to alleviate the crisis.