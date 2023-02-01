Plan to increase Wellington's earthquake resilience needs to 'hurry up'

Subduction zones have produced the five largest earthquakes ever measured. The zone near New Zealand will produce a similar earthquake at some point.

Significant progress has been made to make Wellington more earthquake resilient, but Dame Fran Wilde says the works need to hurry up.

Wilde is the chairperson of the Wellington Lifelines Group, which completed an extensive report in 2019 calling for a programme of works to ensure Wellington is resilient in the face of a large earthquake.

Originally the programme was meant to be completed in the next 20 years, but “we’re going to have to hurry up” to meet that goal, she said.

The report was based on the worst-case scenario, of a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hitting the Wellington fault line. There’s a 10% likelihood of that big earthquake hitting over the next 100 years.

The Auckland flooding has put resilience into people’s minds – and Wilde hoped it would encourage people to take action in their own regions.

The analysis showed that “investment now will save billions in the event of a large earthquake,” she said.

“We’re pushing the risk out too far if we leave this until 50 years from now.”

GNS/Stuff An aerial view of the Wellington Fault running along California Drive in Upper Hutt.

As well as safeguarding critical transport, power and communication lines against earthquakes, the plan in the Lifelines report would make the region more resilient in the face of smaller disasters like floods.

The report released by the group in 2019 identified a sequence of infrastructure projects that could increase the region’s resilience in the event of a large earthquake.

If the projects were completed, they would save at least $6 billion – but the real savings to New Zealand were likely to be greater, as the report did not take account of the social and health benefits which were difficult to quantify.

“We are now three years into the programme and already seeing some fantastic steps towards a more resilient region,” Wilde said.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Wellington Lifelines Group chairperson Dame Fran Wilde says the resilience plan needs to hurry up.

There had been progress on seismic strengthening of the Seaview Wharf, which is critically important for fuel supply in an emergency. The works were on track for completion this year , said CentrePort chief executive Anthony Delaney.

Water pipes were also being upgraded by Wellington Water across the network, with a plan to upgrade 152km in total.

“While we’re off to a good start, there is still a long way to go and a concerted effort is required to ensure the programme is delivered as a whole.

”We encourage Central Government to consider these needs because, as we know, it’s a matter of when, not if, the big one will impact the region,” Wilde said.

More academic reports looking at earthquake resilience in terms of economic benefits were in the works, in a similar style to the Wellington Lifelines report.

“There is both a regional and a national interest in ensuring that the work programme is delivered,” Wilde said.

Several projects in the $5.3 billion programme were either underway or completed, but some future projects still needed to secure funding.