Census collectors prepare to take the pulse of the nation

Counting on the beat – census 2023 team leader Paula Brown is doing her bit for her community’s future.

From near starkers peeps answering the door to dog bites, Jedi as a religion, and offers of way too many cups of tea; Paula Brown​ knows there are some unique challenges that come with taking the pulse of the nation.

Brown is one of 24 Wellington team leaders employed by Stats NZ to help train census collectors, working across the Ranui (including Cannons Creek) area of Porirua. They’ll be part of the 3600 workers that will be helping people fill in forms for this year’s census on March 7.

She is unperturbed by tales of nakedness – in 2013 one Manawatu collector faced nudes in three houses in a row; hostility –the same year a Taranaki man was sent to jail for 10 months after punching a census collector in the face for knocking at the door while he was on the toilet; and the more recent concerns about increased anti-government sentiment.

It’s all part of being prepared, Brown says, confirming she and other field workers have been supplied with a panic “button”, which connects to an app on tablets or phones. In addition, collectors have a satellite device so that when they are out of cellular range during their shift they can get or provide help, if needed.

READ MORE:

* Census 2023 will do better, especially for Māori, Stats NZ says

* Cheat Sheet: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Census

* Man of the people Dave 'Brown Buttabean' Letele named NZ's Local Hero of the Year



Stats NZ’s Simon Mason said the agency has used the lone worker app for the past two years “to protect our staff, including those people working on the census, whether they are contracted to Stats NZ or an agency to carry out a job on our behalf.”

They had been rarely used, he said.

“These devices have a purpose.” Brown said.

“It’s really important that people’s safety is taken care of out in the field, that people feel safe, and that there are way and means that people can call for help, whatever the reason.

“Why wouldn’t we have them?”

Being prepared is also required by law; employers are legally required to identify and eliminate any risk to employee wellbeing so far as is ‘reasonably practicable’ to anticipate risk. Failure to comply with the law can result in harsh penalties.

While aggression and rudeness have reportedly resulted in mass resignations of census workers in Greece, Brown said she was personally not anticipating too much flak. Field work training included tips on how to de-escalate doorstep antagonism and other difficult situations as well as situational awareness and dog behaviours.

Census workers in Australia have been equipped with the alarms since 2016.

It’s the first time Brown, who has a background in the health and justice sectors, has been involved in census work, but she is relishing the chance to give her community – one that has been under-represented previously – a voice.

The previous census, which was held in 2018, was a mostly online survey, with disastrous results.

A subsequent review found population coverage had been poor with “unacceptably low” response rates of 68% for Māori and 65% for Pacific people and, at the same time, discovered the 2013 count had undercounted Māori by up to 49,200 or 7.6 per cent.

Greer Bland/Supplied Dave Letele (AKA Buttabean) who has teamed up with PERSOLKELLY Recruitment to help encourage people, Māori and Pasifika especially, to participate in and complete the census.

As a result, Stats NZ has this year doubled the number of census workers on the ground and increased the number of paper forms that will be delivered to help plug any gaps in digital returns.

”It’s critical that everyone has the opportunity to have their voice counted,” Brown said. “The information that’s provided becomes touchpoints for the future, in health, in roading, housing, in education – all those things that have a major influence in our lives.

”For me, I see the data that’s collected as beginning a story, then that story becomes a journey. The census really is about everyone’s wellbeing into the future.”

The 2023 census will be the first to ask people about their gender, (over 15-year-olds) about sexual identity, and whether they have any variations of sex characteristics (also known as intersex status), and whether a disability, long-term condition, or mental health condition limits their ability to carry out activities of daily living.

Facts about the Census