Leak of the Week: Korokoro leak that drained a reservoir

A geyser that stopped traffic on Akatea Rd, Korokoro, was losing 2400 litres of water a minute.

The chief advisor for drinking water at Wellington Water, Laurence Edwards,​ said when crews arrived at the Lower Hutt site they estimated it was losing about 40 litres a second.

As well as blocking traffic, they were concerned that it was posing a significant risk to water supply and public safety.

It had already drained Korokoro and Titiro Moana reservoir levels to around 50% of their capacity before the leak could be fixed.

“When a leak like this pops off, our crews drop what they’re doing and race across town to fix the most urgent leaks.”

Edwards said WW fixed 27 leaks a day in January. Meanwhile, WW last week sent a memo to Wellington City politicians, who had budgeted $123 million to deliver 100 projects, that it could not guarantee the work would go ahead. It said it was already stretched thin in terms of resources and staff, and it could not fix more pipes, even if funding increased.

It noted there was an “industry-wide” shortage of materials and skilled staff which made it hard for WW to guarantee projects would be completed.

It was, therefore, only proposing projects “that we are confident we can deliver” given the shortage of staff and resources.