Developer who lost Quinovic legal battle asks council to postpone $353k in fees

Alex Khera, developer of the Habitat apartments, wants to postpone payment of $350,000 to the council.

An apartment developer is asking the Wellington City Council to postpone his payment of $353,000.

The developer, Alex Khera, is the former head of Quinovic’s controversial Te Aro franchise and recently lost a years-long legal battle against Quinovic head office sparked by fake Google reviews.

The litigation almost bankrupted Khera – in October he had still not paid $591,454 in court-ordered costs and two bankruptcy notices against him were upheld in the High Court. He arranged an out-of-court settlement just days before the orders and the liquidation of his company Exuberant Limited would have taken effect.

Now Khera wants to delay paying Wellington City Council the $353,000 he owes for development contributions and building consents on the nine-storey, 81-unit Habitat apartments on Vivian St.

READ MORE:

* House prices nationwide down 16.2% from market peak

* Where will you find $450? Wellington poised for another eye-popping rates rise

* Demolition once again on the cards for heritage-listed Victoria University flats



He wants the council to issue a code compliance certificate “as soon as practically possible” before he makes the required payment, he wrote in an email on December 27.

The council’s policy is to wait until the development contribution is paid to issue that final code certificate, but councillors can vote to postpone payments.

As well as the development contribution, Khera has not yet paid the $33,000 fee for the resource consent on the building issued in 2019.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Allowing the request would set a dangerous precedent, council officers warn.

In the email to the council, Khera suggested he could pay off both fees at a rate of $10,000 per month over three years.

The councillors will vote on his request in a committee meeting on Thursday. They have been strongly cautioned against it by council officers who warn it would set a “dangerous precedent” and increase the council’s own debt levels.

In his email request to the council, Khera said the shortage of builders and materials had pushed out the development by 13 months, increasing the costs and “adding to the stress”.

Habitat was a “build to rent development” 90% owned by him, he wrote, so he could not sell the apartments for “significant $”.

Khera was approached for comment, but said he would rather wait to see what the council decided.

Photos show shops and residents are already occupying the Habitat building, which does not have a code of compliance certificate.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said allowing people into a building without a certificate was “a risky thing to do” in terms of insurance but not unlawful.

A spokesperson for the builders, Auckland-based construction company CMP, said construction was completed late last year and anything further was the responsibility of the developer.