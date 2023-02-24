Amelia Kerr spins her way into Welly Awards

Amelia Kerr has been a consistent performer for the White Ferns, The young star is a finalist for the Wellingtonian of the Year Awards

One of the world's best cricketers and a Black Ferns star are two of the 44 finalists for the Wellingtonian of the Year Awards.

The awards have again attracted a top class field in nine categories, says event director John Gow.

One name every Wellingtonian will recognise is White Fern Amelia Kerr who is a finalist in the youth category. Currently playing in the T20 World Cup in South Africa, the all-rounder has had a top season for Wellington and the White Ferns.

In the recent Women's Premier League auction she was picked up by Mumbai Indians for $NZ191,000.

Ayesha Leti-I’iga, who scored two crucial tries in the Black Ferns World Cup final victory over England, is a sports finalist, along with All Black and Hurricane favourites Ardie Savea, and netballer Kelly Jury.

Gow said it was always pleasing to see such talent recognised.

“Noticeable amongst this year’s finalists are the many young people achieving international recognition and success in the arts, sport and business, alongside Wellingtonians who have contributed decades of hard work and commitment to critical health, social, environmental, cultural and important fundraising initiatives and issues.”

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Wellingtonian of the Year, Teresea Olsen, was a stalwart of the vaccination programme in the Hutt Valley. (First published in May 2022).

He said it was good to see young people young like actress and luxury handbag maker Jessie Wong do well on the world stage.

Gow said all the finalists had excelled in their respective fields of endeavour, often in very challenging circumstances, and as a group represent much of what makes the Wellington region a very special place to live.

Last year Teresea Olsen was named the Wellingtonian of the Year. .

The 2022 Dominion Post Wellingtonian of the Year Awards night will be held at the Embassy Theatre on March 29, with approximately 500 people expected to attend.

Supplied Wellington actress Thomasin McKenzie in Life After Life has been nominated in the arts category.

All 44 finalists will be profiled and acknowledged at the awards night, the nine category winners will be announced, as well as those chosen as the overall Wellingtonian of the Year, The World Class Welly and the Jemima Gazley Spirit of Wellington Awards.

Wellingtonian of the Year finalists:

Arts: Sacha Copland, Lynn Freeman, David Hakaraia, Claire Mabey, Hamish McKeich, Thomasin McKenzie, Ana Scotney.

Business: Ralph Highnam, Finlay Thompson, Jeremy Ward, Jessie Wong.

Community Service: Bill Day, Murray Edridge, Siaosi Fa’alogo, Maia Mariner, Vaipou Saluni.

Education: Deb Gilbertson, Carwyn Jones, Thabiso Sibanda.

Environment: Melissa Boardman, Negin Imani, Ocean Mercier, Tony Stoddard, Paul Ward.

Public Service: Alison Cadman, Serena Curtis, Dianne Grennell, Vaughan Richardson, Harry Stevenson.

Science and Technology: Rod Badcock, Justin Hodgkiss, Tarik Mallett, Tara McAllister, Tony Ward.

Sport: Lewis Clareburt, Kelly Jury, Ayesha Leti-I’iga, Ardie Savea.

Youth: Amelia Kerr, To’e Lokeni and Mannfred Sofara, Tiana Metaurau and Marko Stamenic.