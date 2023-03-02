Wellington wind could dash hopes of drones to replace fireworks

The Vivid Sydney drone show was billed as the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere.

Drone light displays could replace fireworks in Wellington – if the city doesn’t prove too windy.

Wellington City Council is looking into the feasibility and cost of using drone light displays instead of fireworks, but there are concerns that strong winds might affect the drones.

Resident Kallum Best brought a 430-signature petition to the council’s Social, Cultural and Economic Committee on Thursday morning, asking the council to ditch fireworks at public events and use drones.

Best spoke about the negative effects of fireworks, including air, soil and water pollution from the toxic chemicals the fireworks release.

READ MORE:

* Parking on footpaths banned in Wellington after council decision

* Drone proposal could spell the end of Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks display

* Hamilton politicians set to debate ban on private fireworks sales - again



The impact on animals was another big problem, he said. An antelope died at Wellington Zoo in 2019 because of stress believed to have been caused by fireworks or a firework-related scrub fire.

“They’ve caused horses to go out of control, dogs to run and hide, birds get disorientated and leave their nesting habitats,” Best told the councillors.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Opponents say fireworks are stressful for animals and release toxic chemicals. Pictured: 2022’s Matariki fireworks in Wellington harbour. (File photo)

Drones did not make noise, create carbon emissions or leave a mess the way fireworks did, he said. They were also more flexible in terms of location, because there was less risk of fire.

Gisella Carr, manager of the creative capital programme, told the council that drones were “not necessarily a solution either on the environmental front or the cost front”.

“There are singular aspects to Wellington’s climate – and the wind – that are factors.”

Council staff were already in the process of preparing a report into the use of drones, which would come back to the council by the end of April.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Drone light displays are a possible alternative to fireworks. Pictured: The Vivid Sydney drone display. (File photo)

Councillor Iona Pannett said she was glad the issue had been raised with the council.

“Given we’re trying to be a carbon-neutral city, and I’m sure all of us love animals, it’s appropriate. It’s obviously very complex, but a report back would be appropriate.”

Drone displays have been used at events like Vivid Sydney and the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.

Calls to ban fireworks have been gaining traction for years because of the fire risk and stress to animals. To kick off 2023, a large New Year’s display in Queenstown started a large fire within 10 minutes, drawing ire from residents.

Drone displays are not a perfect alternative – one light show in China ended when the drones started falling to the ground.

Technical issues also came up at a display in Perth last year when 50 drones fell into the Swan River.