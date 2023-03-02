Historic Evans Bay wharves next in line for council revamp project

Petone Wharf re-opened for summer in late 2017 after being damaged in the November 2016 earthquake. First published 2018.

Two pieces of Wellington history will be restored as part of the council’s wharves revamp.

Work will start this month on demolishing the Patent Slip Jetty, a 100-metre long wharf at Evans Bay closed to the public because of its poor condition.

Years ago plans were in place to upgrade the jetty, but the cost of $1.4 million was considered too great in 2009 as the global financial crisis hit. It has been closed ever since.

Over its 14-year closure it has started falling into the sea, council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said in a statement. There was an “increasing risk of debris coming loose which is a hazard to vessels, recreational water users, and anyone trying to access the jetty.”

All but 15 metres of the Patent Slip Jetty will be demolished. A small section at the end will be preserved and signage will describe the history of the Patent Slip.

The jetty came close to being demolished in 2017 but councillors voted to save it after members of the community suggested it would be a good fishing spot.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Most of the Patent Slip Jetty will be demolished, because it is unsafe. (File photo)

The patent slip, a ramp used to haul steamships onto shore for repairs, started operating in 1873. The slip was constructed in the hope that steamships might stop in Wellington on the way to the Panama Canal.

That did not happen and the slip proved unprofitable. It continued to be used over the following decades, including for building minesweepers in World War II.

In the 1970s and 1980s the patent slip was known for causing traffic jams when boats were winched across the road.

Ownership of the site was eventually transferred to the Wellington City Council in the 1990s. The large cog at Cog Park is part of the winch used to haul boats on the patent slip.

The Flying Boat Jetty was once connected to a pontoon for flying boats which travelled between Wellington and Sydney. Photo: ALEXANDER TURNBULL LIBRARY 114/410/10-G (File photo)

The nearby Flying Boat Jetty, at Cog Park, will be restored at a later date. It is another piece of Wellington’s transport history – from 1950 to 1954, it was the destination for a commercial flying boat service between Sydney and Wellington, taking seven hours.

Work on the Patent Slip Jetty starts in March and is expected to finish in June. Work on the Flying Boat Jetty is planned for 2024.