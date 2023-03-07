New bridges to protect Wellington's water supply

Construction has begun on Whakawhirinaki, the Silverstream water bridge and shared path which will carry bulk water supplies across Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River.

Work has started on a bridge to carry the pipe supplying drinking water from the Te Marua reservoir to Upper Hutt, Stokes Valley, Porirua and Wellington City.

As well as carrying the bulk water pipe, the new Silverstream Pipe Bridge will also feature a shared path for cyclists and pedestrian access across Te Awa Kairangi/ Hutt River, linking both sides of the Hutt River Trail.

It will link up with another Wellington Water and Greater Wellington Regional Council project to replace the existing Kaitoke pipe bridge with a new, more resilient bridge to ensure the safe supply of drinking water for the region.

Work started last year on the new Kaitoke bridge and pipe is expected to be finished by December 2024.

READ MORE:

* A spur to 1500 new homes for Upper Hutt

* Save water now to avoid much tougher restrictions, Wellingtonians warned

* Why we should all care about Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River

* Taniwha in the valley: Hutt River is both threatened and threatening - but is it just misunderstood?



The existing Kaitoke pipe bridge does not meet current seismic loading requirements and is leaking due to cracks. It will be replaced with a new arch bridge to carry the new water pipeline and replace the walkway and maintenance access platform.

It will link up to the bulk water pipe in Silverstream, which delivers the treated drinking water to the region.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Workers at Wellington Water's pump stations deal with fatbergs and rag monsters - the nasty consequences of people flushing oil and wet wipes down their drains. (Video first published June 9, 2022)

A karakia and naming ceremony led by Taranaki Whanui blessed the project and name for the new Silverstream bridge was held on Tuesday morning.

Once finished Whakawhirinaki: The Silverstream Water Bridge and Shared Path, will carrying bulk water supplies across Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River.

Mana Whenua Taranaki Whanui chair Kura Moeahu said the name Whakawhirinaki means “to lean against something, trust in something, depend on or rely on”.

Supplied Mana Whenua Taranaki Whanui chair Kura Moeahu led a blessing for the new shared Silverstream Water Bridge and Shared Path in Silverstream on Tuesday.

Greater Wellington’s Upper Hutt Councillor, Ros Connelly, said construction getting underway on the Silverstream bridge was an important milestone for the region’s water supply resilience.

About 40% of the region’s total water supply comes from the Te Marua water treatment plant, which supplies all of Upper Hutt, Stokes Valley, Porirua and much of Wellington City.

Wellington Water head of major projects, Gary Cullen said while many water projects involved underground pipework and were generally unseen, Whakawhirinaki, which is scheduled to be completed by September 2025, would become a valuable asset for the area

SUPPLIED Work is underway on a new bridge in Kaitoke that will shore up Wellington's water supply. Greater Wellington has also started construction of a second new pipe bridge in Silverstream which will also carry bulk water to Wellington.

“The dual purpose of the bridge to carry both water and a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists, linking both sides of the Hutt River Trail will ensure increased recreational opportunities for residents and visitors to the region while fulfilling an important job of helping get water to our taps.”