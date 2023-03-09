Upper Hutt council apologises over Farrah's noise complaints

Silverstream resident Helen Chapman moved into her dream home only to discover the 24/7 noise from the neighbouring Farrah's factory. (First published March 16, 2019)

Upper Hutt City Council chief executive Peter Kelly has issued an “unreserved” apology over the way council dealt with noise complaints.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Kelly said he accepted the findings of a review of the way the council had handled complaints regarding Farrah’s factory.

The damning report by public law and disputes resolution partner Linda Clark​ of Dentons Kensington Swan concluded that the council spent too much money – $250,000 – on testing noise levels and was too soft in its dealings with Farrah’s.

Clark concluded the council had given Farrah’s too much time to fix the problem, creating the impression it was not taking complaints seriously.

Neighbours of the factory had submitted hundreds of complaints alleging they were unable to sleep and the noise was having an impact on their health.

In December 2021, nearly two years after the first complaint, the factory was given two months to fix the problem by independent commissioner Robert Schofield who oversaw a resource consent hearing.

The review concluded that the council spent too much money on testing noise levels and was too soft in its dealings with Farrah's.

Farrah’s missed that deadline and the council issued an abatement notice in April 2022.

Earlier in the meeting former councillor Angela McLeod had called on mayor Wayne Guppy to apologise to locals who had unfairly had to put up with noise.

Kelly told councillors that he took responsibility for what happened, and he accepted the noise had had an impact on neighbours mental and physical health.

Logan McLean, who was part of a group representing neighbours, earlier in the meeting welcomed the findings of the independent report.

Upper Hutt City Council chief executive Peter Kelly was forced to apologise for the way the council had handled hundreds of noise complaints regarding a local flat bread factory.

”The failings outlined in this review are monumental. Based on an imaginary assessment of consequences, with no basis in fact, this council pursued a strategy that meant it failed in its statutory duties for more than two years.”

It had spent hundreds of thousands of ratepayer dollars providing assistance to Farrah’s, instead of dealing with the noise complaints.

The review, McLean said, made it clear the chief executive and council staff were not infallible.

“That is why we have you, our elected representatives – to provide governance and oversight.”

He called on councillors to provide more governance over staff.

“Given the clear need for governance, in this and many other issues before this council, it is unacceptable that, in this council, the phrase ‘it is an operational issue” has become code for ‘look the other way and stop talking about it’.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Craig Riley complained in 2021 that it was hard to sleep due to noise from Farrah’s.

Farrah’s director Jovan Čanak​ also issued an apology to neighbours.

”Farrah’s acknowledge and apologise to you as an affected neighbour for the impact and time it took to address these issues, which was due to the complexities of addressing them comprehensively, and complications from Covid lock downs and the related supply chain issues.”

Čanak noted that the factory was now complacent with the District Plan and its consent conditions.

As a family owned business, Farrah’s wanted to be a good neighbour, he said.

“In this context, we are committed to an ongoing programme of continuous improvements and, where practicable, above-and-beyond compliance.”

After the meeting, Guppy said the council would meet with the neighbours to issue an apology and he would be part of that process. The report had made it clear the fault lay with staff and he denied there had been a lack of governance from politicians.

Apologies in local government in New Zealand are relatively rare. In February 2022 the Ombudsman ordered the Kāpiti District Council to issue an apology after its chief executive blocked an agenda item.

Earlier this year Auckland mayor Wayne Brown apologised for the way he handled a major flood.