Lose yourself in a bubble at the HighLight Carnival of Lights

Mass karaoke and glowing beetles will be two of the highlights of an Upper Hutt light show that will also incorporate the autistic community.

HighLight​ Carnival of Lights is returning on April 6-9 after a four-year absence and will be based in Brewtown, Upper Hutt.

The festival originally took place at Riddiford Gardens in Lower Hutt, attracting 100,000 visitors before becoming a victim of Covid.

Creative director Carla Steed​ said they had worked hard to create an experience for everyone to enjoy.

“We are certain event attendees will experience the special creative laboratory of performers, artists, installations and technicians mashed up to bring the magic.”

Autism New Zealand is their charity partner and the programme includes a low sensory evening.

Autism New Zealand chief executive Dane Dougan​​ welcomed the opportunity to involve the autistic community and said it would raise awareness and give them a good night out.

Hutt City Council The tentacles of the Crank Zappa are illuminated in response to human touch.

He was aware of families that would like to attend the festival but were put off by the prospects of flashing lights and loud noise.

The low sensory evening had been advertised on their social media page and there was a lot of interest, he said.

About 600 people had registered to attend the night on Wednesday, April 5, where loud noise, flashing lights or lasers would be turned down or turned off, she said.

Steed is promising an “illuminating experience like no other” featuring an array of international light installations to wow the crowds over Easter weekend.

Supplied In 2018, HighLight attracted more than 100,000 people to Lower Hutt. This year it will be held in Upper Hutt.

One of the headlining acts will be Evanescent​, a creation of immersive bubbles designed by Atelier Sisu​, a Sydney-based design studio whose work has featured across the world. Another mesmerising installation by Studio Toer​ in the Netherlands includes Firefly Field where the audience will be captivated by a glowing beetle, darting, and hovering above the ground.

There will be a range of Kiwi art installations on display including several works by New Zealand designer Angus Muir featuring Filament, which was inspired by the Pohutukawa frond and features 25 wands sweeping out of a steel base.

Atelier Sisu/Martin Ollman Evanescent, a creation of immersive bubbles is certain to be attention grabber at this year's HighLight.

She predicts that kids will “love” the UV Spaghetti installation, which has 9km of glowing rope to get tangled in.

On the entertainment side, there will be performances by a range of local and national musicians including The Blueprint, Urban Ersha, Cam and Sam Duelling Pianos, Miles Calder and band and Baby Ravers/Kidchella (DJs) where kids who DJ school will perform.

For those interested in interactive performance, there will be plenty on offer including Mass Karaoke – a HighLight regular and crowd favourite; a family show by New Zealand’s Crazy Aerobics and Traffic Light break-dancing using stop and go lights.

Unlike previous years, it will be a ticketed event.